Monticello High School softball coach Heidi Freitager credits her team’s unbeaten start this season to its opportunistic nature.

That formula proved true again Thursday night during the Mustangs' 7-0 victory over Western Albemarle in Crozet.

Madison Steppe scattered five hits and struck out nine batters to secure her fourth shutout of the season for Monticello.

“I was just trying to move my pitches around,” Steppe said. “Trying to figure out which hitter, where their locations were and where I could aim to keep them off balance.”

Monticello (9-0, 6-0 Jefferson District) also got the job done at the dish, finishing with seven runs on seven hits in the win. Katie O’Connor was the catalyst for the Mustangs' offense with two hits and a pair of runs scored in the win.

After Western pitcher Ava Hardy retired the side in order in the first half, Monticello went to work with some offense in the second.

Mackenzie Clements reached on a one-out single, then moved to third on a wild pitch and an error. Delaney Via brought home the Mustangs' first run of the game when she lifted a fly ball to left field for a sacrifice fly and a 1-0 lead

Monticello broke things open with a four-run third inning. After making a great running catch to end the previous inning, Willow Barr drew a leadoff walk and came around to score on Sammi Deitsch’s RBI single to left. O’Connor and Kaitlyn Wills continued the rally with RBI singles and scored to stretch the lead to 5-0 in the third.

“We were putting bunts down when we needed to,” O’Connor said. “We were moving runners into scoring position and then we were taking advantage of the pitches they were leaving over the plate. Getting clutch hits, singles, doubles and making them make errors and putting pressure on them.”

Two innings later, Steppe got into the act offensively when she belted a 1-1 fastball over the wall in left field to stretch the lead to 6-0.

“I was trying to keep my head down, keep my swing smooth,” Steppe said. “When I hit it, I was like, alright, I know it’s a good hit, but is it out though. It felt good.”

Monticello’s offense delivered again in the sixth when O’Connor hit a one-out single, then scored on a throwing error to stretch the lead to 7-0.

Western Albemarle (7-3, 5-3) tried to answer in the bottom of the inning with a two-out rally. Wynter Morris reached on an infield single and Ava Hardy walked to put runners in scoring position. Jillian Clark followed with another infield single, but Monticello’s defense caught one of the baserunners in a run-down to end the inning.

Steppe struck out two more in the seventh and caught a pop up to seal the win to maintain the Mustangs one-game lead over Louisa County and Orange County in the Jefferson District standings.

Deitsch had two hits with an RBI and a run scored for Monticello. Wills had a hit and an RBI, while Barr also scored in the win.

Morris had two hits to lead Western Albemarle. She also allowed two runs on three hits in four innings of relief. Hardy surrendered five runs in three innings to take the loss for the Warriors.

With a month left in the regular season, Monticello is right where they want to be.

“It’s crazy,” O’Connor said. “I have never had this good of a start to the season in my entire career [at Monticello]. We’ve already beaten Orange and Louisa, which we’ve never done in the same season, and I just hope we really keep moving forward like this, and we’ll have a good chance in the postseason if we keep doing that.”