Monticello’s Alison Swartout commits to play lacrosse at Delaware

Alison Swartout knows how to make a first impression.
In 2019, she garnered a starting spot as a freshman and helped lead the Monticello High School girls lacrosse team to a VHSL Class 4 state tournament appearance.
The junior midfielder hopes to make a similar impact at the next level after verbally committing to play lacrosse at the University of Delaware.
“I chose the University of Delaware because it offers everything that I am looking for in a university,” Swartout said. “It has a strong athletic community with lots of school spirit, diverse academic programs, a beautiful campus and great people.”
Swartout looked right at home with the Mustangs in her first varsity season, playing with experienced players, some of which that have since gone on to play in college.
She finished with 50 goals, 11 assists and 18 draw controls and played an integral role in the Mustangs' run to the Region 4A championship. She earned first team all-district and regional honors and was a second team All Central Virginia selection.
Now Swartout will have an opportunity to grow her game even more with the Blue Hens.
“I have dreamed of playing lacrosse in college for as long as I can remember,” Swartout said. “For this dream to be a reality still feels unreal. I have worked for many years to make this happen. I am extremely grateful and excited for this opportunity. I am thankful for all the coaches who have helped me along the way.”
The road to Delaware was anything but easy for Swartout. After her sophomore season of high school lacrosse was canceled last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, opportunities to get her name out on the recruiting trail were limited. College coaches were not allowed to conduct any in-person recruiting during the summer season. Also, coaches were unable to host camps and clinics, or allowed to host overnight visits on campus.
With the restrictions in place, Swartout decided to do her own recruiting.
“This year, all recruiting was done virtually. That made things very difficult for both parties,” Swartout said. “To get noticed, I sent lots of film, including training videos, highlight reels and full field games. The teams did Zoom calls and I visited campuses on my own to try to get a sense of the school. This made decision-making harder, since I wasn’t allowed to come in contact with anyone involved with the school.”
That was before she fell in love with the University of Delaware.
After virtual meetings with Coach Amy Altig and her staff and hearing her vision for the Blue Hens program, Swartout was sold.
“The lacrosse coaches at Delaware are unmatched,” she said. “Amy Altig and her staff are determined to build a nationally competitive team at the Division I level. I’m honored to have the opportunity to be coached by them. The coaches and the team culture made my decision very easy. They also just opened a new athletic facility that has everything a student-athlete would need to be successful.”
Swartout found the family atmosphere surrounding the team very inviting and believed she wanted to be a part of that environment.
“They are constantly pushing themselves to be the best they can be every day and I think that is important in a collegiate level sport,” Swartout said. “The coaches like my work ethic, my dedication to the sport and my ability to be impactful in many ways on the field. The coaches' plan for me to come in and be a two-way midfielder, but if the coaches or team need my strengths somewhere else, I will gladly play another position.”
Swartout admits feeling a bit of pressure when college coaches were in the stands watching her play. That tension has eased a bit now that she’s found a home at Delaware.
“I feel relieved to be committed and to have found such a great fit,” she said. “Missing my sophomore season made me more excited to have two more years in a Monticello jersey. I can’t wait to hit the field with my team this spring. It means so much to have the opportunity to call myself a Division I college athlete. I am so proud to say that I will be playing lacrosse at the University of Delaware. The countless hours I put into this goal were so worth it.”
