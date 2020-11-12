Monticello’s Alison Swartout commits to play lacrosse at Delaware

The road to Delaware was anything but easy for Swartout. After her sophomore season of high school lacrosse was canceled last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, opportunities to get her name out on the recruiting trail were limited. College coaches were not allowed to conduct any in-person recruiting during the summer season. Also, coaches were unable to host camps and clinics, or allowed to host overnight visits on campus.

With the restrictions in place, Swartout decided to do her own recruiting.

“This year, all recruiting was done virtually. That made things very difficult for both parties,” Swartout said. “To get noticed, I sent lots of film, including training videos, highlight reels and full field games. The teams did Zoom calls and I visited campuses on my own to try to get a sense of the school. This made decision-making harder, since I wasn’t allowed to come in contact with anyone involved with the school.”

That was before she fell in love with the University of Delaware.

After virtual meetings with Coach Amy Altig and her staff and hearing her vision for the Blue Hens program, Swartout was sold.