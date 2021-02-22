Monticello rallies from 10 points down to top Western in Hicks' coaching debut

Monticello players stormed the field in celebration after the play to celebrate.

“This was huge,” Fields said. “It’s our first win with [Hicks] in charge of the program and against a rival. It’s just huge.”

Hicks gave all the credit to his players.

“We believe in our young people and that’s what we’re always going to preach and coach,” Hicks said. “Our young people knew what they wanted to do there and we trusted them and it made great results.”

Early in the game, it was Western Albemarle (0-1) that looked in charge as it dominated on both sides of the ball.

The Warriors took advantage of a muffed punt and drove the ball inside the 20 on their first possession, but settled for Embry Pulich’s 33-yard field goal that bounced off the upright and through with 8:15 left in the first quarter.

Western Albemarle added to its lead on the next possession as Howell rumbled in from two yards out to build a 10-0 first quarter lead. The Warriors were held without a point for the rest of the game.

After the early struggles, Monticello found its footing and delivered a memorable win for Hicks in his head coaching debut with the Mustangs.

“This is the most amazing feeling,” he said. “This has been a decade of my life I’ve been thinking about what it would be like to be the head coach at Monticello, what it would be like to stand here on this field. So many great men have led this program and so many great men have played in this program and it’s an honor and a privilege to coach at Monticello and we’re so blessed to be experiencing this moment.”

