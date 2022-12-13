Monticello goalkeeper Campbell Murray commits to Mercer women's lacrosse program

As a goalkeeper, Campbell Murray must have a laser focus and short memory at all times to stay on top of her game.

The Monticello High School junior has excelled at both during her two years of high school lacrosse, backstopping the Mustangs to a pair of regional playoff appearances.

Murray hopes to continue to provide a spark at the position in the coming years at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. She recently committed to join the Bears' program after her time at Monticello.

“I am very excited to be a part of an up-and-coming program,” Murray said. “They have come so far in the last seven years and I am sure will push even further before I am even there. Every person on that team wants to be the best player and teammate they can be and that is what makes Mercer lacrosse so special. They work so hard because they love the game and have a passion to play.”

Murray has excelled in her two seasons with Monticello. Last spring, she posted 67 saves and recorded 15 ground balls for the Mustangs and was a second-team All-Jefferson District performer.

Hard work has never been a problem for the junior, who has dedicated herself to becoming the best goalkeeper she can be. Whether it’s getting up at 5 a.m. with her father to get in the gym and train before school or getting in the car with her parents to travel countless hours to participate in tournaments and play days, Murray always is up to the challenge.

“My whole family has always had my back and been there for me every step of the way,” Murray said. “They’ve been on the sidelines cheering me on.”

She also credits her travel coaches and teammates at Cavalier Lacrosse for preparing her for this opportunity, as well as her goaltender coach, Lauren Staffoori, who has always gone the extra mile to help her succeed.

“She drove an hour every Sunday last winter and this past summer to a random field in Culpeper to train with me because she believed that I could play competitively at the next level,” Murray said of Staffoori. “She has talked me through more rough patches than I can count. I would not be where I am, and achieved what I have achieved, without all of them. I will always be grateful.”

During the recruiting process, Murray formed a strong connection with Mercer Coach Samantha Eustace and her staff. They not only were impressed with Murray's abilities in goal, but also as an individual.

“Something that separated Mercer from other schools was that they really took the time to know me and my family,” Murray said. “They initially recruited me for my play, but through the recruiting process, I could tell that they were not only interested in me for what I could do, but who I was as a person. That was really important because I know that I am going to a school that is going to make my mental and physical health a priority, while also diving into my personal needs as an athlete to make me the best goalie I can be.”

After visiting the Mercer campus and meeting with the team and coaches, Murray knew that she wanted to become a part of the Bears’ program.

“What made Mercer the school of choice was the team environment,” Murray said. “They are truly a family and the coaching staff makes sure that team chemistry is a priority. After visiting, I felt a sense of home and could see myself there for the next four years. They also have great academics, with amazing opportunities to expand my learning.”

On the field, Eustace was impressed with Murray's athletic and mental makeup.

“The coaching staff really likes my aggressiveness and speed as well as my communication skills,” Murray said. “The coaches want a goalie who will go out and compete every practice to play. I am so excited to be with a group of goalies who will lift me up while pushing me to be better.”

Murray believes Mercer provides the perfect environment for her to grow as a player.

“I have always said that I play my best lacrosse when I am having fun,” Murray said. “After getting a chance to be in a practice setting, I can see that they do and that is really exciting. The team environment is positive and uplifting, which is amazing for such a high-pressure sport."

With two years of high school lacrosse left, Murray said there’s still plenty of time for her to grow as a player as she prepares for the next level.

“My goals heading into the next level are really just to be at the top of my game,” Murray said. “I have two years to get as strong, fast, and smart as I possibly can and improve my basics so that when I get to Mercer, they have a strong base to coach. I would love to play my freshman year.”

She’s also ecstatic to have her college decision behind her as she prepares for this upcoming spring’s campaign.

“I definitely feel a sense of relief,” Murray said. “It’s scary not knowing if you are going to be able to play in college because there really is no guarantee. Now I can fully focus on training and my upcoming tournaments.”

Murray said this opportunity is something she truly treasures.

“It means everything,” Murray said. “I have worked so hard to be where I am today. There were so may times where I almost gave up because I thought it was impossible and I would never be good enough. This proves to myself that I am more than my negative thoughts and I can do anything I want do to it if I work hard for it. I am so excited that I will get to play at the college level for everything that it brings. It has been a dream for a long time, so it is really awesome that it is now going to be a reality.”