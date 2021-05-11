Monticello girls lacrosse team rolls past Charlottesville to earn first win

Hackney said it was nice to see the hard work the team has put in during practice pay off on the field.

“It’s just everyone working hard in practice and everyone coming together and communicating really well, and becoming really good friends, on and off the field,” she said.

Charlottesville (2-2) tried to make a game of it in the second half thanks to the play of Piper Guiffre. The senior attack opened the period with a pair of goals and Savannah Jackson added her first of the game on a nice finish inside the circle to make it a 13-3 game with 17:34 left.

That would be as close as the Black Knights would get.

Hackney responded with back-to-back goals during a two-minute span to extend the Monticello lead to 16-3 and put the game out of reach. Defender Marra Raichel scored in the second half, while Garrett and Powers each tallied their second goals of the game in the final 25 minutes for the Mustangs.

Guiffre added another late goal to complete the hat trick for Charlottesville.

Sloan called Tuesday’s win a total “team effort” and praised everyone for doing their part to bring home the first win of the season.

For Hackney, she hopes it’s the first of many more victories this spring.

“I think this has really boosted our confidence,” Hackney said. “For me and a lot of the younger girls see what we’re capable of and hopefully it’s going to help us further on in the season and later this week in our game.”

