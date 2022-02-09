Monticello girls, Fluvanna boys win Region 3C championships

Izzy Bradley and Elisabeth Bendall admitted it was a little bittersweet Wednesday when they walked into the Brooks Family YMCA for their final high school meet in Charlottesville.

The two Monticello standouts have experienced a lot of great memories, both in the pool competing and cheering on their teammates over the years in the friendly confines of their neighborhood pool.

The dynamic duo made sure their final meet was a memorable one.

Bradley and Bendall combined for three individual victories and three relay wins to lead Monticello to the Region 3C swimming and diving championship.

“There’s a lot of momentum coming off last year [winning a state championship] and a lot of excitement, and maybe sometimes even expectations and I think that we’ve taken it and even maybe made it our own, and continued that momentum into this season,” Bradley said. “It’s been such a fun season and we’re really looking forward to next week at states in Richmond.”

Bradley, a University of Virginia commit, captured top honors in the 100-yard butterfly (56.66) and the 100 backstroke (56.82) to add two more regional titles to her already impressive resume.

“The 100 fly, I don’t swim it often, but it’s a really fun event,” she said. “I just try to work on little details and focus on power and I was really happy with the time. It’s also great representing Monticello.”

Bendall took home regional gold in the 200 IM (2:11.28), an event that she doesn’t always specialize in.

“That was fun,” Bendall said. “I’m very much not a flier, but thankfully I had a decent breaststroke and I actually pulled it together on the freestyle today. It was just great because I get to swim against [Heritage High’s] Emily Judy a lot in training meets and dual meets, so we were talking to each other before the race. It was really special to have my sister there a couple of lanes over, so we were trash-talking beforehand. It was great to swim against those girls.”

Bradley and Bendall got the meet jump-started early on as they teamed with Mariam Mithqal and Eloise Weary to capture the 200-yard medley relay in 1:47.65, nearly three seconds faster than their nearest competitor.

“I always love the relays because my favorite thing to do is to represent Monticello and doing it with that group that last couple of years and having it switch around has just been amazing,” Bendall said. “We all train together usually, the girls on the relay, so it’s just nice to be able to represent Monticello after doing all that together. It’s so much fun.”

Bradley, Bendall, Mithqal and Ali Bendall then collaborated to win the 200-freestyle relay (1:38.05). Elisabeth Bendall then put a bow on the championship as she teamed with Weary, Ali Bendall and Mithqal to take home gold in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:41.89).

The Mustangs’ depth was on display in the solo events as well with several impressive swims.

Ali Bendall was second in the 500-yard freestyle (5:23.96) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:16.15). Mithqal took home silver in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.69).

Weary placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (25.65) and the 100-yard freestyle (55.80). Maddie Malone finished fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:18.06).

Monticello finished with 114 points, all in swimming, to edge out Rockbridge County (96) for the team title. Turner Ashby (74) was third, followed by Spotswood (55), Fluvanna County (46), Heritage (Lynchburg (32), Liberty Christian Academy (26), Wilson Memorial (25), Waynesboro (23), Charlottesville (20), Brookville (11), Rustburg (9), Liberty (2) and Broadway (1).

“It felt great,” Bradley said. “Just the excitement surrounding this meet and being with the team getting that relay out and then just finishing super strong just creates the best environment and excitement for the rest of the meet.”

Woodson, Jones lead Fluvanna boys to title

With the loss of two key swimmers to graduation, speculation was that this was supposed to year of transition for the Fluvanna County boys swimming and diving program.

Ahmad Woodson, Gus Jones and the rest of the team squashed that notion Wednesday afternoon as Fluvanna County (104) outdueled Spotswood (86) for the Region 3C swimming and diving championship at Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville. Brookville (63) finished third, followed by Liberty Christian Academy (59), Waynesboro (52), Monticello (50), Rockbridge County (46), Charlottesville (42), Turner Ashby (29) and Heritage (14) for the top crown.

Woodson, Jones, Jacob Ondek and Aaron Caruso set the tone early on as Fluvanna County erased a two-second-deficit on the final leg to capture top honors in the 200-yard medley relay (1:43.54).

On the anchor leg, Woodson entered the pool in second place, but quickly reeled in his competition after the first 25 yards and pulled away to secure the win.

“We had motivation from last year, judging that two of our best guys, Owen and Hunter Strickland, left, so the tables were falling on me and Gus to make sure the relay would [continue to succeed],” Woodson said. “Judging by [Wednesday’s race], we’re good.”

Not to be outdone, the team of Woodson, Jackson Kinsella, Caruso and Jones captured top honors in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:33.00), this time leading wire-to-wire.

Woodson was the leadoff man in the race and made it a point to put his team out in front early.

“I knew that I had to go,” he said. “I knew I had to be the one to clutch up and bring it home for us and that’s what I did. I was dialed in and I had to go get that W.”

Individually, Woodson placed second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:50.26) and third in the 100-yard freestyle (50.08).

Jones, Caruso. Kinsella and Ondek also scored points in multiple individual events.

Jones finished second in the 100-yard butterfly (53.85) and fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.38). Caruso took home silver in the 200 IM (2:12.68) and sixth in the 100-yard butterfly (57.20).

Kinsella was fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.14) and seventh in the 100-yard freestyle (52.13). Ondek placed third in the 50-yard freestyle (23.37) and was fourth in the Region 3C diving competition (282.40).

Fuller captures gold for Flucos

Fluvanna’s Alexandra Fuller made the most of her first regional swimming championship meet by placing in two events.

Fuller set the standard in the 100-yard freestyle (52.59) for the Flucos. She also teamed with Vaile Altherr, Ally Lounsbury and Charlotte Ann Robinson to place third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:59.65).

Sarah Beth Robinson took home runner-up honors at the Region 3C diving competition (219.25), which was held last week.

In the pool, Altherr was fifth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:08.96) and Lounsbury was sixth in the 50-yard freestyle (27.00). Abigail Ford placed seventh in the 100-yard backstroke (1:10.44) and Robinson was eighth in the 500-yard freestyle (6:50.27).

CHS girls take home relay bronze

Claire DeGuzman, Izzy Reed, Audrey Ragsdale and Claire Wildermann ended Wednesday’s regional meet with smiles on their faces after earning a third-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:07.35) to lead the Black Knights.

Individually, Wildermann placed sixth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:09.12) and Ragsdale was eighth in the 100-yard freestyle (59.23).

Dugas leads Monticello boys to strong finish

Graham Dugas earned Top 3 finishes in multiple events to lead the Monticello boys swimming and diving team to a sixth-place finish.

Individually, Dugas garnered bronze in the 200 IM (2:15.24) and was eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.21). He also teamed with Valentin Dowd, Cooper Roy and Trevor Tharp to post a state-qualifying time in the 200-yard medley relay (1:46.71) to finish third.

The same quartet placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:36.26).

Dowd placed fourth in the 200 IM (2:19.10) and eighth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.80) for the Mustangs. Tharp was fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.43) and eighth in the 100-yard butterfly (59.53).

Cooper Roy was fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.06) for Monticello.

Keenan leads Charlottesville

William Keenan had an impressive effort in his first Region 3C meet, placing in all three of his events.

The freshman was second in the 50-yard freestyle (23.19) and third in the 100-yard freestyle (50.77) to lead the Black Knights. He also teamed with Quin Ragsdale, Harrison Greenhoe and Dylan Halbert to finish second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:32.54).

Greenhoe placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle (1:01.43) for the Black Knights. Ragsdale was eighth in the 50-yard freestyle (23.84) and the 100-yard freestyle (53.34).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.