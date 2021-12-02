Monticello girls basketball team rolls past Goochland in Jefferson District opener

After a disappointing season opener against Wilson Memorial last week, the Monticello girls basketball team couldn’t wait to get back on the court and get the nasty taste of defeat off their pallet.
Coach Juwuhn Smith’s team accomplished that goal with flying colors Thursday night with an impressive 62-24 victory over Goochland in the Jefferson District opener for both teams.
“It definitely took us back to the gym for sure,” said senior point guard Jaylyn Benedetto about the loss to Wilson Memorial. “We lost to them last year in the playoffs and we didn’t want to lose to them again, so the next day we got back into the gym, refreshed our minds and got back into the game.”
Benedetto and the rest of the Mustangs exorcised those demons with a dominant first quarter and never looked back.
Monticello (1-1, 1-0 Jefferson District) turned the ball over on its first offensive possession, but made up for the early miscue by scoring on six of the next 11 possessions. Benedetto sparked the run with six points and three steals in the opening period to build a commanding 17-5 lead.
Benedetto credited the Mustangs’ commitment on the defensive end for helping to set the tone from the opening possession.
“We definitely struggled last year talking on defense and this was definitely one of our main goals,” she said. “it’s always the little things that we try to work on and I feel like this team really showed how we can use our defense to our advantage. We really talk a lot and we definitely know how to use one another’s advantages on defense.”
Goochland answered in the second quarter when Emmy Pavin drained a 3-pointer and Jenika Carter had a nice finish in the lane to trim the lead to 19-11 with 5:19 in the half.
The rally would be short-lived for the Bulldogs. Samantha Shifflett scored six points and Marisa Dyer added four more in the post as the Mustangs closed the quarter on an 18-5 run to build a 37-15 lead at intermission.
The second half was more of the same as Monticello put the game out of reach.
Seven of the 10 players that dressed for MHS in Thursday’s district opener scored, including five players with at least nine points.
Dyer led all scorers with 14 points for the Mustangs. Dylan Wood and Benedetto each contributed 10 more to give Smith’s team three players in double figures. Hannah Shifflett and Zoe Burrus added nine more in the win.
Erika Thorkelsdottir and Carter tallied six points apiece to lead Goochland.
Benedetto hopes Thursday’s showing will carry over for the rest of the season.
“Our team is not too tall, we’ve got a whole team full of guards, but this team has so much potential,” Benedetto said. “Everybody can score and I think we all like to see each other strive, score and play the game, so it’s definitely a team effort.”