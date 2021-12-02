Monticello girls basketball team rolls past Goochland in Jefferson District opener

After a disappointing season opener against Wilson Memorial last week, the Monticello girls basketball team couldn’t wait to get back on the court and get the nasty taste of defeat off their pallet.

Coach Juwuhn Smith’s team accomplished that goal with flying colors Thursday night with an impressive 62-24 victory over Goochland in the Jefferson District opener for both teams.

“It definitely took us back to the gym for sure,” said senior point guard Jaylyn Benedetto about the loss to Wilson Memorial. “We lost to them last year in the playoffs and we didn’t want to lose to them again, so the next day we got back into the gym, refreshed our minds and got back into the game.”

Benedetto and the rest of the Mustangs exorcised those demons with a dominant first quarter and never looked back.

Monticello (1-1, 1-0 Jefferson District) turned the ball over on its first offensive possession, but made up for the early miscue by scoring on six of the next 11 possessions. Benedetto sparked the run with six points and three steals in the opening period to build a commanding 17-5 lead.

Benedetto credited the Mustangs’ commitment on the defensive end for helping to set the tone from the opening possession.