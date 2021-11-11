Monticello field hockey team continues its dream season in state semifinals

After a stalemate through regulation and the first overtime, Murray and Gibson rallied their team together and discovered a new-found energy that helped propel them over the Black Knights.

“We had played them earlier that week and we all had a good mentality to play them again,” Murray said. “When the outcome was a win, in shootouts, it proved to us that we can work in high stress situations and that we can fight til the end. It was exciting for our team to know we had secured a state game and that made us work hard during the following practices and games. I know that win was really special for our team.”

Another highlight of the season has been the outpouring of support from within the Monticello school community, especially the students.

“This moment was so special to me and our team because of all the support we had from our fellow students at the game,” Gibson said. “They’ve shown up for us all season long, but especially our postseason home game against Charlottesville and York have shown the meaning of home-field advantage, which is something you don’t always see with field hockey.”

For Gibson and Murray, this season has been a magical ride.