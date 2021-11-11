Monticello field hockey team continues its dream season in state semifinals

Kendall Gibson and Reese Murray were in diapers the last time the Monticello field hockey program reached the state semifinals.
The two juniors are excited to lead a new generation of Mustangs deep into the postseason when they take on Tabb on Friday morning in the VHSL Class 3 semifinals at Massaponax High School in Fredericksburg.
“This season has meant a lot to our team,” Murray said. “We have worked hard to get where we are today and our hard work is showing off.”
Monticello (15-5) secured a state final four berth Tuesday night with an emotional 1-0 victory over York. Haedyn Barnes scored the lone goal in the contest and Ava Barnes notched her ninth clean sheet of the season to secure the program’s first state semifinal berth since 2005.
The road to the state semifinals was ignited by a couple of marquee games along the way.
The first was a 4-3 overtime loss to Jefferson District champion Albemarle. Monticello held their own against a Patriots team that has been the district’s gold standard for success for a number of years.
“Even though the outcome was not a win, it showed us that we have the ability to stay competitive with tough teams,” Murray said.
Another marquee matchup came last week in the regional tournament, when Monticello outlasted Charlottesville 3-2 in double overtime to keep their season alive.
After a stalemate through regulation and the first overtime, Murray and Gibson rallied their team together and discovered a new-found energy that helped propel them over the Black Knights.
“We had played them earlier that week and we all had a good mentality to play them again,” Murray said. “When the outcome was a win, in shootouts, it proved to us that we can work in high stress situations and that we can fight til the end. It was exciting for our team to know we had secured a state game and that made us work hard during the following practices and games. I know that win was really special for our team.”
Another highlight of the season has been the outpouring of support from within the Monticello school community, especially the students.
“This moment was so special to me and our team because of all the support we had from our fellow students at the game,” Gibson said. “They’ve shown up for us all season long, but especially our postseason home game against Charlottesville and York have shown the meaning of home-field advantage, which is something you don’t always see with field hockey.”
For Gibson and Murray, this season has been a magical ride.
“I think our team always knew that if we worked hard enough, we could get to where we are today,” Murray said. “Most of us have been playing together since we were younger and just have that connection. I think, as a team there wasn’t just one memory, but the mentality that if we work hard and focus, we can be on top.”
The next step in the journey comes against undefeated Tabb. The Tigers, who play in the Bay Rivers District along with York, have been a perennial field hockey powerhouse for more than a decade. Tabb won three straight championships from 2014-16 and lost to Poquoson in last year’s VHSL Class 3 state title game.
Tabb haven’t lost a match this season. Coach Wendy Wilson’s team has yielded just eight goals in 20 games and the defense has posted 14 shutouts.
Up front, the Tigers are led by a plethora of offensive weapons, including senior forward Lynn Giesken and juniors Allie Freeman and Katie Fiest. Junior midfielder Sydney Holbrook is a strong presence in the midfield for Tabb for a unit that has scored 112 goals this season.
Defensively, Drew Clemmons and Aubrey Case have been dominant on the back end for the Tigers.
“Tabb is an excellent team,” Murray said. “Many of the girls on our team have played on club teams with many of their girls, so we know how they work together. We also know the challenge that we are about to face.”
Gibson said the game plan is to keep things simple and really just focus on what has got them to this point.
“We know that every team is beatable,” Gibson said. “We need to work as one unit and play strong and together until the final buzzer. “Being excited and having energy is something that has always had a big impact on our team’s performance. Hustling to every ball, recovering on defense and finishing in the circle will be key.”
Regardless of the outcome, the two Monticello leaders plan to enjoy this experience.
“I am so excited for the chance to play in a state semifinal and it’s made even better being able to share it with all my teammates,” Gibson said. “We wouldn’t be where we are without each other. Our team is so grateful for the opportunity to play in the state final four, something this program hasn’t done in 15 years.”