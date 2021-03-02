Monticello boys track and field team captures program's first state indoor title

“I was able to finally hit my marks in the last throw and let it all out,” he said. “It was exciting. In the finals, I did well and made some good throws. It feels great to be state champion. I’ve been chasing it and I’m glad I was able to do it today.”

Sullivan earns state gold

Playing two sports at the same time is never easy.

Just ask Henry Sullivan.

Last fall, Sullivan juggled time between the Western Albemarle boys basketball team and the Warriors’ indoor track and field team, which affected his performance at the state level. This season, Sullivan dropped basketball to focus on track and field. The decision paid off Tuesday night when he captured a state title in the 55-meter hurdles (7.79).

“I’m so excited about this,” Sullivan said. “I know there wasn’t a day that didn’t go by that I didn’t work hard and that no one else could do more than me. So, to come out here and win means a lot to me, but I think I’m not so shocked because of the work that I put in for the past year”

Sullivan also ran anchor leg on the Warriors’ 4x400-meter relay team with Zach Patterson, Connor McMahon and Ben Nitzsche, which finished second in 3:36.04.