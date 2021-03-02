Monticello boys track and field team captures program's first state indoor title

LYNCHBURG — It’s been quite a winter sports season for the Monticello High School athletic program.
Less than seven days after the Mustangs’ girls swimming and diving team captured its first state championship, the Monticello boys track and field team followed suit Tuesday by winning the program’s first VHSL Class 3 state indoor track championship at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Malachi Fields scored points in four individual events, including winning a state title in the 500 meters, to help Monticello (57) edge Western Albemarle (53) for the state championship.
“Just everything that I knew I had to do today, just going back and forth, [between events was challenging], but I got the chance to be here at states and compete in those events,” Fields said, “so I knew I had to go all out.”
In the 500, Fields used a late burst on the final lap to pull away from the pack and claim the state championship.
“I was already tired from the 4x200 [relay], having that event right before, but I knew it was my last indoor meet, it was my final event and I’m a senior going out, so I knew I had to leave everything on the track,” Fields said. “I’m not going to lie, coming off the curve, I glanced back and saw people behind me and I knew I had to go. I just found it in me, dug deep and kicked.”
Fields was busy during the field events, making his rounds through the shot put, high jump and long jump, scoring big points for his team. The University of Virginia football signee posted a season-best throw of 47-8½ to finish second in the shot put. Fields also garnered runner-up honors in the high jump (6-0) and a fifth-place effort in the long jump (20-4¼).
In the relays, Fields teamed with Will Trent, Phillip Estes and Selorm Kartey to finish second in the 4x200-meter relay (1:32.96). Monticello senior Esteban Vizcaino was third in the 3,200 (9:39.55) and Trent placed fourth in the 500 (1:10.22) for the Mustangs.
Hoffman breaks state record
Alex Hoffman admitted to feeling some jitters during Tuesday’s VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field meet.
William Monroe’s reigning Class 3 indoor state shot put champion scratched on his first two throws, which put him on the brink of not making the finals. Hoffman made the most of the third throw, posting the second best throw of the preliminary rounds to secure a spot in the finals.
“The first two throws, I was so nervous and I scratched,” Hoffman said. “The third throw [of preliminaries] I had to just stand still to make it to finals.”
The pressure subsided in the finals for Hoffman, who posted a throw of 52 feet, six inches, to put his name at the top of the leaderboard. The senior standout saved his best throw for last, launching the shot put 56 feet, 4¼ inches to win the state championship and set a new Class 3 state indoor track meet record, eclipsing the old mark of 55-5 set by Fort Defiance’s Zack Boyer in 2017.
“I was able to finally hit my marks in the last throw and let it all out,” he said. “It was exciting. In the finals, I did well and made some good throws. It feels great to be state champion. I’ve been chasing it and I’m glad I was able to do it today.”
Sullivan earns state gold
Playing two sports at the same time is never easy.
Just ask Henry Sullivan.
Last fall, Sullivan juggled time between the Western Albemarle boys basketball team and the Warriors’ indoor track and field team, which affected his performance at the state level. This season, Sullivan dropped basketball to focus on track and field. The decision paid off Tuesday night when he captured a state title in the 55-meter hurdles (7.79).
“I’m so excited about this,” Sullivan said. “I know there wasn’t a day that didn’t go by that I didn’t work hard and that no one else could do more than me. So, to come out here and win means a lot to me, but I think I’m not so shocked because of the work that I put in for the past year”
Sullivan also ran anchor leg on the Warriors’ 4x400-meter relay team with Zach Patterson, Connor McMahon and Ben Nitzsche, which finished second in 3:36.04.
Sullivan’s teammate Joseph Taylor added his name to list of great distance runners at Western Albemarle after winning state gold in the 1,600 (4:26.67). The senior also teamed with Chris Miller, Josh Kumer and Colby Acton to take home silver in the 4x800-meter relay (8:16.35). Taylor also finished fifth in the 1,000 (2:42.84).
Walker Moat also had a strong showing at the state meet, finishing fifth in the 1,600 (4:45.63) and eighth in the 3,200 (10:23.10).
In the pole vault. Wade Donalson cleared the bar at 11-0 to finish fourth overall. Teammates Trevor Donalson (10-6) and Luke Strobach (10-0) finished fifth and seventh, respectively.
Ferguson, Kershner earn runner-up honors
Fluvanna’s Jaden Ferguson took home second-place honors in the triple jump with a season-best leap of 43-3½. Teammates Ryan Hicks, Rocco Calderone, Nathan Valentine and Aidan Girard capped the meet for Fluvanna with a third-place finish in the 4x400 relay (3:37.27).
Charlottesville’s Miles Kershner placed second in the 300 (36.74) to lead the Black Knights. Jamez Lynch was third in the triple jump (41-3 ¼) and Reece McKee was seventh in the 32,00 (10:17.35).