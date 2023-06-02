It’s been quite a journey for the Monticello High School boys tennis program over the past several years.

In 2017, the program fielded just two players and hadn’t won a regular season match in the two previous seasons.

Six years later, Coach Paul Shepherd’s team is making history.

Earlier this week, Monticello captured the first Region 3C championship in program history. On Friday, the Mustangs added another chapter to their ever-growing Cinderella story.

Monticello defeated Cave Spring 5-0 in the Virginia High School League Class 3 state quarterfinals, earning the first state tournament victory in the history of the program.

“It’s not your typical tennis team,” Shepherd said. “They didn’t have lessons at Boar’s Head since they were 5. All but one of them started playing for real when they joined the team. These guys took it on themselves to grind away in the summer. They have a love of the game and commitment to each other that far exceeded my expectations. I love that we are the underdogs. The team no one expected to amount to much.”

Luca Bonfigli, the team’s top singles player each of the past two seasons, set the tone Friday with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No 1 singles for the Mustangs.

“I felt great today,” he said. “I feel like the work put in during the regular season is paying off now. I’m just going into each match trusting my game and throwing in some fun whenever I can.”

Alex Trout was just as dominant on the No. 4 line, rolling to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Javier Millan to stretch the Mustangs’ lead to 2-0 in the match. Jackson Landen edged Alpin Singh 6-1, 6-0 at No. 6 singles, while Nicholson Landen outlasted Jack Bowman 6-2, 6-1 at No. 5 singles to put the Mustangs on the brink of their first state tournament win.

Esteban Newell, the team’s No. 3 singles player, took the first set 6-1, but Rian Patel battled back to force a tiebreaker in the second set. Newell didn’t panic and won the tiebreaker 7-3 to secure the victory and Monticello’s spot in the state semifinals.

“I got off to a hot start and took the first set quick,” Newell said. “My opponent hit some great shots in the second set and took us to a tiebreaker. I tried loosening up in the breaker and it ended up winning us the match.”

J.B. Belmares, Monticello’s No. 2 singles player, was in a first-set tiebreaker against Owen Bright when the match officially ended.

Needless to say, there were smiles all around following the victory.

“I am super proud of the team and all of the support around us,” Newell said. “This team has accomplished so much this season, including the first state team win, first regional championship and sending our No. 1 doubles to states. I hope we can pull through on Monday and make the finals.”

Shepherd agreed.

“These guys are the Bad News Bears of tennis,” he said. “Even if they aren’t quite that bad, and I’m no Walter Matthau.”

Monticello will host Liberty Christian Academy in Monday’s VHSL Class 3 state semifinals at 1 p.m. The Mustangs hope they can make a little more history in Monday’s match.

“It feels great to accomplish the thing that this team has been striving for since the beginning,” Bonfigli said. “I think everyone on the team knows our potential and knows that we can take it all the way. The win today feels great, but we now have our eyes on our next opponent and we’re ready to take them on.”