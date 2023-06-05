For the first time in school history, the Monticello High School boys tennis team will play for a state championship.

The Mustangs continued their Cinderella march Monday with an impressive 5-2 victory over Liberty Christian Academy in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals in Charlottesville.

Luca Bonfigli won at No. 1 singles and was on the court for the deciding point at No. 1 doubles as Monticello punched its ticket to Thursday’s state championship match in Blacksburg.

“Both teams showed a ton of grit,” Monticello coach Paul Shepherd said. “Four of the six singles matches went to tiebreakers."

Bonfigli set the tone early in singles for MHS. He was the first player off the court for the Mustangs after earning a 6-0, 6-1 victory over LCA's Bennett Maury on the No. 1 court.

Monticello's Alex Trout outlasted Hudson Brooks 7-5, 6-4 at No. 4 singles, then Nicholson Landen held off a late charge from LCA's Hawkins Glenn to win 6-4, 5-7, 10-4 at No. 5 singles. Jackson Landen followed suit for the Mustangs with a 6-2, 5-7, 10-8 marathon match victory over Andrew Seipp at No. 6 singles.

Liberty Christian Academy countered with a pair of three-set wins near the top of the singles lineup. Jon Hoover outlasted J.B. Belmares 6-1, 3-6, 10-5 at No. 2 singles, while Landen Bivens held off a late charge from Esteban Newell to win 6-1, 2-6, 12-10 at No. 3 singles and send the match to doubles.

Monticello's top doubles team closed the door on the Bulldogs' comeback hopes. Bonfigli and Belmares, who won the Region 3C doubles tournament, showcased their championship meddle with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Maury and Bivens to secure the victory.

“Luca and J.B. clinched the doubles win with superb teamwork at doubles,” Shepherd said. “It was a great rehearsal for when they play in the state championship on Thursday.”

For Bonfigli, Monday's victory is one that he won’t soon forget.

“It was a mix of emotions when I realized we were going to be the deciding match," Bonfigli said. “There were some nerves, but more so, I felt like I needed to lock in more than ever. We had beaten LCA’s No. 1 doubles before, so we knew what to do; it just came down to execution. We knew we could win the match if we just stayed calm and not let the moment overwhelm us.”

Monticello advances to Thursday’s VHSL Class 3 state championship final Thursday at Virginia Tech. The Mustangs will take on Maggie Walker Governor’s School in the state finals in Blacksburg. The match is set for 10:30 a.m.

Shepherd and his team are enjoying the ride as they chase a state championship.

“These guys just aren’t great tennis players, they are positive, total team guys," Shepherd said. "They have true character."