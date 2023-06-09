FREDERICKSBURG — The Monticello boys soccer team made its first Virginia High School League state final four appearance Friday afternoon at Riverbend High School.

After 80 minutes of relentless effort, the Mustangs proved why they are one of the top up-and-coming programs in Class 3 during their 2-0 loss to Meridian.

Coach David Rivera’s squad dominated possession over the final 60 minutes of action and generated quality chances to prove they could hold their own against one of the best boys soccer programs in the state.

“I think we were just unlucky today,” Rivera said. “They had six or seven shots and were just a little more clinical. Their goalkeeper was on top of his game and we couldn’t put it in the back of the net.”

Monticello (13-6-2) came out with its hair on fire in the first five minutes and generated a pair of blue-ribbon scoring chances. The first came when Will Acgtblu got a breakaway chance from the right wing. With Meridian goalkeeper Inigo Diz coming out to challenge, the senior tried to slip the ball inside far post but his shot went just wide.

Two minutes later, Nathaniel Corradino found some space in the penalty area, but Diz was again there to make the big save.

Not to be outdone, Monticello goalkeeper Andrew Yowell turned aside several Meridian chances, including a point-blank stop on a Nir Pathak shot to keep the game scoreless.

Meridian didn’t back down and was rewarded with a goal in the 11th minute, when Felix Green made a great run from the left wing and drilled a shot inside the far post for a 1-0 lead.

Despite the deficit, Monticello continued to compete and dominated possession for the remainder of the half. Their best scoring chance came late in the first half when Acgtblu delivered a beautiful cross to Samuel Calhoun, who was all alone in front, but he couldn’t get his foot on the ball despite a sliding try.

In the second half, Rivera’s team continued to push the pace and generate chances. Corradino had a shot five minutes in that Diz stopped to keep his team in front.

On a free kick later in the half, Hayden Slater’s kick caromed off two players inside the box and onto the foot of Carson Pfeiffer for a shot, but Diz held his ground and made the save again to preserve the one-goal lead.

Two minutes later, Yowell made a pair of great saves, including one on a Amin Shams shot with 20:15 left. Meridian kept the ball alive and Oliver Frandano scored on a run from the right wing to give his team a 2-0 lead.

Monticello had one last chance to break up the shutout in the final minute, but Slater’s back-post header on a corner kick was turned aside by Diz to preserve the clean sheet.

Rivera couldn’t be prouder of his team’s effort.

“Don’t underestimate them,” he said. “They’re going to do well.”

After the match, Rivera announced that Friday’s state semifinal was his last match in charge of the Mustangs program after six years.

“I feel like we did a good job with them over the last six years,” Rivera said. “[The program] is going to grow even more without me. I’m more than proud and excited for what’s ahead of them. The last two years it seems like we get to the next stage.”

As for this year’s team, Rivera will always have a special bond with his players.

“Some of them have been with me for three to five years," he said. "I know for a fact that they are a great group of young men, on and off the pitch. They have fantastic parents. They show them the right way and they love and respect each other and that’s the hard part. To get the guys to like each other so they can play together as well. Resiliency and consistency, that’s the Mustang way.”