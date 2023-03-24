Last spring, the Monticello High School boys soccer team made a magical run through the Region 3C playoffs as the No. 10 seed to earn a VHSL Class 3 state tournament berth.

Two games into the 2023 season, Coach David Rivera’s squad looks ready to make postseason play a tradition.

Will Acgtblu scored a pair of first half goals and the Monticello defense held off a late charge by Wilson Memorial to earn a 2-1 victory over the Green Hornets on Thursday night.

“Last year we had one of the greatest runs in Monticello history,” Acgtblu said. “This year, we have a more talented team and we feel like we have a lot more time to prepare for that, so all we’re trying to do is put in as much work as possible and figure out everything we can so that when we get to that playoff and it goes to eliminations, we can just keep winning.”

The Mustangs struck early, taking advantage of their opportunities in the final third.

After a near-miss two minutes in, Monticello (2-0) found the back of the net on a great individual effort from Acgtblu, who found some free space along the right wing and used his speed to get separation from the defender. The senior went straight to goal and ripped a shot inside the right post to give Monticello a 1-0 lead with 34:54 left in the first half.

“The first goal, it was a quick counter attack,” Actgblu said. “I beat a guy and I was looking for a cross, but I didn’t see a runner, so I just had a shot and I got lucky and it went through the keeper’s legs.”

Nearly 20 minutes later, the Mustangs went back on the attack with a well-executed play in the final third. Samuel Calhoun corralled the ball on the left wing and delivered a beautiful cross to Acgtblu at the top the penalty area. The senior took one touch and then drilled a left-footed shot past Wilson Memorial goalkeeper Jack Gilligan to give Monticello a 2-0 lead with 13:32 left in the first half.

“The second one, it was a cross in from the left wing,” he said. “One of my teammates got a touch on it. I was making a run in, but then I cut back and I just had a go and, bingo.”

Wilson Memorial (1-2) tried to answer just before halftime when Angello Correa attempted a header on a corner kick opportunity, but Monticello goalkeeper Andrew Yowell was up to the task and made the save to preserve the Mustangs' 2-0 lead at intermission.

Wilson Memorial shook off its slow first half start and equaled Monticello’s energy after halftime, which resulted in several prime scoring chances.

The Green Hornets got on the board with 21:37 left thanks to some nifty teamwork near the top of the penalty area. Jeremy Coc Asig beat a defender and delivered a pass to Vincent LaGrua, who ripped a shot past the Monticello keeper to trim the lead to 2-1.

Coach Scott Harrison’s Hornets had a shot at an equalizer with 4:27 left when C.J. Robinson blasted a shot from 30 yards out that was just off the target.

For Acgtblu, Thursday’s victory against a quality regional opponent is something the Mustangs can build off of.

“Last year, Wilson beat us the last time we played, so this feels pretty nice,” Acgtblu said. “But we were shaky in the second half. They really had a go. I really just hope that when we face them next time that we can sort of seal the deal early on and take it from there, because when you play against good teams like this, if you give them a chance to fight back, they will. And they can tie, or even win games, because of the momentum, so that’s something we’ve got to watch out for.”