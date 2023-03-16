Jacob Messinger has long been one of the brightest lacrosse stars in the Jefferson District.

The senior midfielder showcased that talent again Thursday night as he rallied the Mustangs to a 12-7 road victory over Charlottesville at Theodose Stadium in the district opener for both teams.

The Hampden-Sydney commit scored five goals, including three in the third quarter, and added two assists as Monticello improved to 2-0 on the season.

“Starting off, we were a little slow on offense, we just had trouble moving the ball around,” Messinger said. “We had a meeting with our offensive coach and got some dodges set up and we were able to get a few in the goal and were able to get it tied at halftime after being down, which was kind of rough at the beginning of the game.”

Sam Messinger got Monticello on the board first when he scooped up a ground ball in the circle and scored to give the Mustangs 1-0 lead with 8:11 left in the first quarter.

Charlottesville (1-1, 0-1) answered a minute later while on a man advantage. Quinn Ragland set up shop behind the goal and found Graham Morrison streaking in from the right wing for a goal to tie game at 1-1 with 6:42 to go in first quarter.

The Black Knights struck again less than a minute later when Keyshawn Hill bounced one past Mustangs goalkeeper Matt Dixon for a 2-1 lead with 6:23 left in the first.

Monticello countered at the end of the quarter when Johnny Johnson fired a shot from the top of the diamond into the back of the net to tie game at 2-2 with 2:11 left.

Charlottesville’s offense went back to work early in the second quarter when Morrison ripped a shot in from the right side for a 3-2 lead with 11:35 left in the first half.

After a turnover, Charlottesville scored on an odd-man rush when Quinn Ragland found Jacoby Lynch open inside the circle and the freshman tucked it far side for a 4-2 lead with nine minutes left in the half.

Monticello struck back when Jacob Messinger scored on a great shot from the right side to pull the Mustangs to within one with 4:53 left in the second quarter. Noah Calhoun scored the equalizer a minute later on a shot inside the circle to tie game at 4-4.

Charlottesville regained the lead just before halftime when Ben Ewing whistled a high shot home for a 5-4 lead. The momentum would be short-lived. Ben Anderson answered 20 seconds later with his first goal of the game to knot the game at 5-5 heading into intermission.

It was more of the same to start the second half when Ben Ewing potted his second marker on the man advantage to give CHS a 6-5 lead less than a minute into the third quarter.

That’s when Jacob Messinger took over.

Messinger answered with 9:18 left on a great individual effort. His first shot rang off the goal post but the senior scooped up the rebound and finished the job to tie game 6-6 with 9:13 left in third.

The senior then completed the hat trick with 7:29 left in the third with a big shot from the left side to give Monticello a 7-6 lead.

The Mustangs added to their lead when Adam Nickerson found space behind the net and found Noah Calhoun in the circle for a high shot and an 8-6 lead with 5:47 left in the third.

“I’d say we just came out and we got the ball on offense and just slowed it down and started running all our sets and plays,” Calhoun said. “That helped because we weren’t gassed. We had time to get everything done and put some points on the board.”

Messinger struck again with 3:05 left in the third to extend the Monticello lead to 9-6 with one quarter to play.

Charlottesville's Ethan Havaran scored to trim the lead to 9-7 with 9:07 left in the game, but that would be as close as the Black Knights would get. Adam Nickerson found the back of the net to push the Mustangs' lead to 10-7 midway through the quarter.

Jacob Messinger added his fifth of the game with 3:14 to make it 11-7. Connor Cahill then capped the scoring for Monticello in the final minutes with his first goal of the game.

“It was really a team effort,” Messinger said. “There were quite a few assists in the game. It’s great, we’re hoping we can roll this into our next district win. Getting a win over a quality team like CHS is going to really help our team build confidence.”