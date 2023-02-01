Monticello boys basketball team outlasts Covenant

In a game that came down to the final seconds of regulation, the Monticello boys basketball team held on to earn a 59-54 road win over Covenant on Wednesday night.

Ben Giese and Ben Ritterband both played key roles for the Mustangs (5-14).

Giese constantly scanned the floor looking for the next open man and after he got the ball out of his hands, he was always moving. His passing prowess helped Monticello navigate Covenant's full-court press in the second half. Giese and the Mustangs were not flustered by the Eagles' pressure and kept the tempo under their control by looking for the pass first rather than the shot.

“I think we started off well tonight, but we fell off a little bit towards the middle of the game,” Giese said. “The key in the second half was to limit turnovers when they started pressing, and we did that. And that was a big part of our win.”

Giese, who hit two critical free throws in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory, finished with 11 points.

Ritterband also delivered from the charity stripe late in the game for Monticello. The senior closed out an outstanding performance by hitting 10 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter and finished with 22 points.

He also started the game strong, scoring the first six points of the game to give the Mustangs an early lead.

“We played well as a team and I got good buckets,” said Ritterband, when asked about what he thought gave his team the edge over its opponent. “Definitely just attacking the rim, being able to stay concentrated at the free-throw line and just knocking down the shots.”

Ritterband and Giese's big nights helped Monticello hold off a valiant effort from Covenant. The Eagles were led by Stephen Burton, who had a stellar shooting night, hitting five 3-pointers to finish with 17 points.

However, every time Covenant (1-17) would hit a 3-pointer, Monticello would answer with a three-point play of its own, either drawing a foul on a lay-up or hitting a deep 3-pointer.

“3-pointers are a big part of our game plan," Monticello coach Gary Spry said. "If you are shooting it well, keep shooting it. If you're not shooting it well, look to go downhill and get inside the paint.”

Wednesday's game took place in a festive atmosphere, with many members of Monticello’s Stang Gang making the short trek to Covenant to cheer on their team. They filled the away section of the Eagles Nest while Covenant students hooted and hollered from the other end of the court. The large group of Monticello students made it feel like a Mustangs home game at times, especially in the crucial final minutes.

Monticello returns to action on Friday at home against Charlottesville. The Mustangs will be looking to extend their win streak to three games for the first time this season.

Covenant will be look to put Wednesday's loss behind it and grab its second win of the season on Friday when it travels to Staunton to play the Stuart Hall.