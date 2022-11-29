Monticello boys basketball team drops season opener to Wilson Memorial

Monticello High School boys basketball coach Gary Spry came into Tuesday night’s season opener against Wilson Memorial with good vibes after a very solid preseason.

While his team battled hard until the final whistle, Wilson Memorial’s offense was executing on another level as the Green Hornets posted a 74-48 victory in Charlottesville.

Finn Irving led five players in double figures with 20 points as Wilson Memorial (1-0) used a strong final three quarters to pull away for the win.

“They shot the lights out of the ball, from 3-point range and from the free-throw line,” Spry said. “You control the controllables and everything else will take care of itself. Tonight, was a night where you controlled the controllables, but they hit shots. That’s what this game is about.”

The Mustangs (0-1) looked dialed in during the first quarter as they stood toe-to-toe with a Wilson Memorial team that made the Region 3C playoffs a year ago.

Ben Ritterband and Aaron Morgan scored six points apiece in the opening quarter to keep Monticello in the game. Morgan added another layup just before the final buzzer of the quarter to give the Mustangs a 17-16 lead after one quarter of play.

“The energy was good, the execution was good, shots were falling and guys were playing solid defense,” Spry said. “But it’s a [game of] four quarters and that’s where depth comes in.”

The Hornets regained momentum in the second quarter thanks to their full-court press defense and 3-point shooting.

Defensively, Wilson Memorial forced five turnovers and held Monticello without a field goal for the first five minutes of the second quarter.

Irving, the reigning Shenandoah District Player of the Year, showcased his talents with a monster offensive performance. The senior guard drained a pair of 3-pointers during an 11-3 run to put the Hornets in front. Colton Lavender and Aiden Podgorski each drained shots from distance to extend the lead to 39-26 at halftime.

Spry’s Mustangs tried to get back into the game in the third quarter with a strong early spurt. Ben Giese opened the second half with a 3-pointer and Jordan Walker knocked down a pull-up jumper from the elbow to pull Monticello within 43-31 with 6:12 left in the stanza.

That would be as close as they would get as Irving put his mark on the game. The second-team all-state performer scored six points, including a breakaway dunk, and added three assists during an 11-2 run to extend the lead to 54-34 midway through the third quarter.

Monticello trimmed the lead to 15 points in the fourth quarter, but Wilson Memorial hit its free throws down the stretch to put the game out of reach.

Podgorski and Eli Irving scored 11 points apiece for the Green Hornets. Lucas Schutz and Max Vess each chipped in 10 points to anchor a balanced offensive attack.

Ritterband tallied 16 points as the lone player in double figures for Monticello. Giese and Morgan each posted eight points for the Mustangs and Walker finished with six points.

Although disappointed with the outcome, Spry believes there’s plenty special moments ahead for this group of Mustangs.

“I saw a good fight, I saw good effort, I saw togetherness, all the basic things you want from a high school basketball team,” Spry said. “Obviously the outcome isn’t what we wanted. We’re missing a few guys, so that limits what you can do with your depth.”