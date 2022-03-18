Monticello bounces back with win over Tandem Friends

After his team suffered a 19-6 loss to Patrick Henry (Ashland) on Wednesday night, Monticello boys lacrosse coach Tucker Tapscott challenged his players to learn from the experience.

The message was well received by the Mustangs, who turned in an impressive showing in all three phases during Friday’s 14-1 home victory over Tandem Friends.

Jerry Arriaga scored a game-high six goals and assisted on another to lead Monticello (1-1) to its first victory of the season.

“We had a tough loss on Wednesday and we sat down and just talked it out on Thursday night and we really came together,” Arriaga said. “We tried to regroup and everything and get our team together once more. We had a tough start to the game, but we tried to fight it off and came out with the win.”

After struggling to get shots on target for most of the first quarter, Monticello found its shooting touch with a pair of goals in the final 30 seconds of the stanza to open the scoring.

Arriaga rolled to his right and found Shawn Jones in front and the senior buried a shot past Tandem Friends keeper Matthew Miller for a 1-0 lead with 30 seconds left in the first quarter.

Tapscott’s team wasted little time getting back on the scoreboard again. The Mustangs won the ensuing faceoff and Arriaga scored on a sidewinder from the left side to stretch the lead to 2-0 with 13 seconds left in the quarter and secure a 2-0 lead after one.

Arriaga’s goal proved to light a fire under the Mustangs, who went to work in the second quarter with five unanswered goals. Jacob Messinger notched his first goal of the game 22 seconds into the second quarter to ignite the run.

Arriaga followed with two goals in two minutes to complete the hat trick. He scored on a great individual effort 45 seconds into the quarter to stretch the lead to 4-0. A minute later, he avoided a big check from a Tandem Friends defender and bounced one past the keeper for a 5-0 lead with 9:59 left in the first half.

The Monticello defense got into the mix in the second quarter, forcing a turnover that led to a prime scoring chance. Addison Lawrence hit Arriaga on the left side for his fourth of the game and a 6-0 lead. Arriaga potted his fifth goal of the game with 2:17 left in the first half to give the Mustangs a commanding 7-0 lead at intermission.

“We just try to tell our guys to look for that next pass,” Arriaga said. “The outlook was to try to get [the offense] working and keep running it up.”

The second half was more of the same as Monticello continued to capitalize on its chances. Lucas Garrett scored two minutes into the second half to make it 8-0. Jones tallied his second goal of game and Arriaga notched his sixth to build a 10-0 lead.

Jones scored two more goals in the second half to complete the hat trick. Ian Kent, Liam Decker and Lawrence also scored in the victory.

Tandem Friends (0-2) got on the board with 5:59 left in the contest as Jacob Camarata found the back of the net to break up the shutout.

Despite the late goal allowed, Monticello defenseman Charlie Longnecker was pleased with his team’s effort.

“In this sport, there’s not just one thing you can be great at and win the game, you have to be working in every part of the field, and excel in every part,” Longnecker said. “That’s something that our team has really been doing well at is working together as a team and making sure all part of the field are good.”

Monticello hopes Friday’s win will carry over to next week, when the Mustangs start Jefferson District play.

“Wednesday definitely made us look back in hindsight and [question some things], but today was definitely an uptick in morale and confidence,” Longnecker said. “So, we’re excited to get a good start to the season and win a lot of games.”

