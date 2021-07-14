MLB Draft turns into team-wide celebration for Virginia baseball program

Griff McGarry watched with his family from their home in California, anxiously waiting for his name to be called on the second day of the MLB Draft.
The nerves soon faded, but not because he had been selected.
“It was definitely pretty stressful on Day 2, just from the start, but the things that actually really helped were those moments seeing my teammates get drafted,” McGarry said.
First went Andrew Abbott. UVa’s left-handed ace, and McGarry’s roommate for three years, was picked in the second round with the No. 53 overall pick.
Seven picks later, the Oakland Athletics chose junior third baseman Zack Gelof.
“Honestly I didn’t have much time to adjust from my celebration to celebrating for Gelof,” Abbott said.
The two selections helped McGarry relax.
His two UVa peers saw their professional dreams move closer to reality, and he figured his opportunity would come later that day.
Players’ individual social media accounts were flooded with congratulations from teammates, friends and fans. The team-wide group chat was active as players celebrated the achievements of UVa’s draft choices.
“It kind of eases your mind a little bit and you’re like, ‘Wow, my friends and teammates, they’re doing it,’” McGarry said.
In the fifth round, the Philadelphia Phillies drafted McGarry. The hard-throwing right-hander, who struggled with consistency this spring but ended the season with impressive postseason showings, will have a shot as a professional baseball player.
McGarry gives the Phillies organization a prospect with tremendous potential. He throws his fastball in the upper 90s and uses off-speed pitches well. His major concern is command, but when he lives in the strike zone, he’s electric.
“[Monday] as a whole was truly surreal,” McGarry said. “I’m so lucky to have been selected by the Phillies, and I can’t wait to get started."
Soon after McGarry’s selection, the New York Mets selected junior pitcher Mike Vasil in the eighth round. Junior shortstop Nic Kent and junior pitcher Zach Messinger were both selected on the third day of the draft, giving UVa six selections in the 20-round draft.
Redshirt senior catcher Logan Michaels and senior pitcher Kyle Whitten signed undrafted free agent deals after the draft. Michaels joined the Baltimore Orioles’ organization, while Whitten joined the Tampa Bay Rays.
UVa’s players celebrated on social media with as much excitement for those two signings as they did the team’s second-round picks.
“It’s a good two days for UVa,” Abbott said.
In total, 90 UVa players have been selected during head coach Brian O’Connor’s tenure. It’s the first time since 2018 that the Cavaliers had at least six players drafted in the first 15 rounds. Virginia was one of five schools with two picks in the first two rounds of the draft.
“It speaks volumes of what development happens in college,” Abbott said.
As for the future, Abbott and McGarry were still waiting for more details as of Tuesday afternoon. They expect to hear more from teams about contract negotiations, minor league plans and more in the coming days.
Both players have starting potential and skills that could translate to the bullpen. The future has more clarity after being drafted, but there’s still some uncertainty ahead.
In the meantime, they plan to celebrate with family and friends after a special few weeks. The UVa program rallied after a slow start to make its first trip to the College World Series since 2015. Abbott and McGarry played critical roles in helping the team reach Omaha and having a chance to advance within the event.
Now, they’re among the group of UVa players with a chance to pursue their MLB goals.
“Getting a chance to go live that dream means the world to me,” Abbott said.