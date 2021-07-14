MLB Draft turns into team-wide celebration for Virginia baseball program

In total, 90 UVa players have been selected during head coach Brian O’Connor’s tenure. It’s the first time since 2018 that the Cavaliers had at least six players drafted in the first 15 rounds. Virginia was one of five schools with two picks in the first two rounds of the draft.

“It speaks volumes of what development happens in college,” Abbott said.

As for the future, Abbott and McGarry were still waiting for more details as of Tuesday afternoon. They expect to hear more from teams about contract negotiations, minor league plans and more in the coming days.

Both players have starting potential and skills that could translate to the bullpen. The future has more clarity after being drafted, but there’s still some uncertainty ahead.

In the meantime, they plan to celebrate with family and friends after a special few weeks. The UVa program rallied after a slow start to make its first trip to the College World Series since 2015. Abbott and McGarry played critical roles in helping the team reach Omaha and having a chance to advance within the event.

Now, they’re among the group of UVa players with a chance to pursue their MLB goals.

“Getting a chance to go live that dream means the world to me,” Abbott said.

