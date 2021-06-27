Mitchell Morris named William Monroe football coach

“I think being a part of the previous program will really benefit me moving forward,” Morris said. “I already know the kids and I know the community. It saves time getting to know each other, especially starting out.”

Morris was there for his players earlier this month following the untimely death of William Monroe running back Josh Johnson.

“I was able to talk to the team during the time of events that we had planned for Josh,” Morris said. “Josh was going to be big part of our offense for the next two years and he will be a difficult player to try and replace. That being said, Josh will still be a big part of this program moving forward.”

Morris plans on hitting the ground running to put his stamp on the program right away.

Offensively, he plans to attack with numbers, leverage and angles and vows to get the ball in their playmakers' hands to generate explosive plays. Defensively, he preaches "relentless pursuit” of the football and tackling well.

“I think if you do those things well each Friday, you have a pretty good chance of being successful,” Morris said.