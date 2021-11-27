Mistakes, botched opportunities doom Virginia in home loss to rival Virginia Tech

There were mistakes that prevented Virginia from pulling away and others that proved to be its demise in the rivalry contest gone wrong on Saturday evening.
UVa never trailed in the first half, but Virginia Tech got a game-tying score in the third quarter, a go-ahead field goal early in the fourth quarter before a safety to cushion its edge and the Hokies knocked off the host Cavaliers, 29-24, at Scott Stadium to capture the Commonwealth Cup victory for the second year in a row.
It was also Virginia Tech’s 17th win the series in the past 18 seasons.
UVa managed only three points in the second half, and still had chances to retake a lead. While trailing by three in the final four minutes, the Cavaliers botched those opportunities in the waning moments on two separate possessions.
After Virginia Tech forced Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong into three straight incompletions, facing a fourth-and-10, the Cavaliers elected to go for it on fourth down from their own 16.
Armstrong was pressured and as he stumbled out of the pocket, he fumbled. Those in navy jerseys and white jerseys chased it and eventually UVa offensive lineman Bobby Haskins jumped on it in the Cavaliers’ own end zone for a safety, which extended the Hokies’ edge to five and gave them the ball back with a free kick coming.
A fumble by Hokies quarterback Connor Blumrick provided the Cavaliers one more shot at a game-winning drive, but they were denied again after pushing the ball into Virginia Tech territory. On third down, UVa ran a throw-back pass to Haskins, which didn’t work and then on fourth down Armstrong’s final shot to the end zone fell incomplete.
He finished with 400 passing yards, one passing touchdown and two rushing scores.
But Hokies running back Raheem Blackshear’s 50-yard run in the third quarter was their third play of 50 or more yards and it began to change the direction of the game. It setup a reverse pass that evened the score, 24-24, when wide receiver Tayvion Robinson connected with quarterback Braxton Burmeister for a 3-yard touchdown.
Early in the fourth, Virginia Tech got a 38-yard go-ahead field goal from kicker John Parker Romo.