Mistakes, botched opportunities doom Virginia in home loss to rival Virginia Tech

There were mistakes that prevented Virginia from pulling away and others that proved to be its demise in the rivalry contest gone wrong on Saturday evening.

UVa never trailed in the first half, but Virginia Tech got a game-tying score in the third quarter, a go-ahead field goal early in the fourth quarter before a safety to cushion its edge and the Hokies knocked off the host Cavaliers, 29-24, at Scott Stadium to capture the Commonwealth Cup victory for the second year in a row.

It was also Virginia Tech’s 17th win the series in the past 18 seasons.

UVa managed only three points in the second half, and still had chances to retake a lead. While trailing by three in the final four minutes, the Cavaliers botched those opportunities in the waning moments on two separate possessions.

After Virginia Tech forced Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong into three straight incompletions, facing a fourth-and-10, the Cavaliers elected to go for it on fourth down from their own 16.