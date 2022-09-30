Missed opportunities prove costly in Fluvanna County's road loss to Goochland

GOOCHLAND — Fluvanna County quarterback Camdyn Via came to the sidelines Friday night covered in mud and dirt after recovering an offensive fumble in his own end zone.

Despite playing in a driving rainstorm for most of the game, the Flucos held their own against Goochland but were unable to capitalize on their chances during a 21-0 road loss.

Jamason Pryor scored a rushing touchdown in each half and quarterback Darius Rivers added another fourth quarter score to lead Goochland (1-4, 1-1 Jefferson District) to its first win of the season.

The Bulldogs struck early when Pryor scored on Goochland's second play from scrimmage. The senior running back took an inside handoff, bounced it outside and went 51 yards for a touchdown to give Goochland a 7-0 lead with 11:52 left in the first quarter.

“The boys played hard,” Fluvanna County coach Mike Morris said. “The first drive, they gave up a quick touchdown, but from that point on, I felt like we played pretty good."

That was indeed the case as the Flucos matched their opposition’s intensity on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, Fluvanna County put together a pair of solid drives, including a 24-yard completion from Via to Clayton Cannady that put the Flucos in Bulldogs’ territory, but they were unable to cash in on those opportunities.

Defensively, Linwood Perkins IV and Jacob Morris came up with two big tackles for loss to slow down the Bulldogs’ running game as Fluvanna County went into halftime down just by one touchdown.

But Goochland rekindled its offensive magic in the third quarter with another opening-drive touchdown. After forcing Fluvanna to a three-and-out, the Bulldogs marched 49 yards on 12 plays, capped by Pryor’s four-yard touchdown run that extended the lead to 13-0 with 4:02 left in the third.

In the fourth quarter, Fluvanna County’s defense came up with a big play when Perkins recovered a fumble at the Goochland 5-yard line on a 3rd-and-22 play.

Jacob Morris gained four yards on the first play of the drive to give his team a 2nd-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Goochland’s defense then stuffed two runs up the middle to force a 4th and goal from the 1.

A delay of game penalty pushed the ball back five yards, which proved costly. On the next play, Goochland safety Derek Pierce scooped up a Fluvanna fumble at the 9-yard line to get the ball back for the Bulldogs.

Morris described the play as a real game-changer

“We moved the ball on offense, but we shot ourselves in the foot with a couple of penalties, which put us behind the chains,” he said. “Any time you get behind the chains in our offense, it makes it tough. Nothing good can happen when you get behind the chains like that.”

Fluvanna County’s defense stiffened and forced a 4th-and-goal from the 3. After three straight running plays, Rivers faked a handoff and rolled to his right and walked untouched into the end zone for a touchdown and 19-0 Goochland lead with less than four minutes left.

Two minutes later, the Bulldogs' defense capped the scoring when Via corralled a muffed snap in the end zone and fell on it for a safety to end the game.

The win marked Goochland’s 10th straight against Fluvanna since 2001.

Morris said there were some positives that came out of Friday’s contest.

“We had a couple of guys in there tonight that hadn’t played as much, so we got them some experience,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll get a couple of guys back in the next week or so and that’ll help out on both sides of the ball."