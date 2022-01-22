Mills Godwin edges Albemarle in Play For Preemies Showcase

With a busy Jefferson District schedule ahead, Albemarle girls basketball coach Rachel Proudfoot took a different approach Saturday as her team faced off against Mills Godwin in the Play for Preemies Showcase at Western Albemarle High School.

The veteran coach juggled her starting rotation, alternating two unique five-person lineups to get her younger players more playing time, while also saving their legs.

Although the Patriots dropped a 37-30 decision to the Eagles, Proudfoot said it was an important step in her team’s development.

“This tournament is just an absolute chance to do that, especially a benefit tournament like this,” Proudfoot said of her strategy. “We need our bodies for next week and we need our bench players to have some confidence going into next week.”

Amaya Pendleton, Albemarle’s leading scorer, exhibited her dominance early on, taking the first five shots and scoring the first seven points of the game for Albemarle. Mills Godwin countered by pounding the ball inside. Reagan Nemeyer scored four points from the low block, then Katie Honaker followed with a bucket to give the Eagles their first lead.

Pendleton answered with a jumper on the next trip down the floor for Albemarle to tie the game at 9-9 after eight minutes of action.

Mills Godwin regained the lead in the second quarter thanks to some great ball movement. Lakelyn Bostian scored six points in the quarter, including two off a nice feed from Honaker to give the Eagles a 19-14 lead with 1:24 left in the first half.

Albemarle shook off a 2-for-10 second quarter shooting performance late in the stanza when Lauren Grady stole the ball and pushed it up to Meredith Missana for a layup to trim the Mills Godwin lead to 19-16 at intermission.

Proudfoot’s team carried over that momentum into the third quarter. Emma Bingler buried a big 3-pointer from the left wing to tie the game at 23-23. Then on defense, the freshman tipped the ball away to Pendleton, who scooped it up and scored on the other end to give the Patriots the lead.

Two possessions later, Kaley Maynard knocked down a trey from the left side to give the Patriots a 28-25 lead after three quarters.

Mills Godwin didn’t go away quietly. Maggie Hiatt scored a pair of big buckets inside, including a layup with 2:53 left to give her team a 31-28 lead.

Pendleton made it a two-point game with a layup off an inbounds play with 2:27 to trim the lead to 32-30, but Godwin closed out the victory at the free throw line, sinking 5-of-8 free throws in the final minute to seal the victory.

Saturday’s loss snapped Albemarle’s three-game winning streak,, but Proudfoot said she learned a lot about her team in the process.

“I think overall as a team, we were forced to kind of play some half-court zone, and that doesn’t lend itself to our transition game or our hustle game,” Proudfoot said. “We really like to go on runs, and when you have to set in and be disciplined in man-to-man, or half-court zone, really every shot is going to matter. We really need to get better at all five players out there setting the right screens, staying in the right position instead of being coached through everything. I feel like we haven’t practiced in forever, so we need to do more mental games, having them draw up plays and understand what their job is.”

Nemeyer led Mills Godwin with 12 points, including nine in the first half. Honaker also reached double figures with 11 points and Bostian finished with eight.

Pendleton tallied 13 points to lead all scorers for Albemarle. Kaley Maynard tallied five points and Lauren Grady finished with four.

Saturday's game was Proudfoot’s first appearance in the annual Play For Preemies Showcase. She feels blessed to have the chance to be involved in it.

“[Western Albemarle girls basketball coach] Kris [Wright] is just such a standup guy and was one of the first coaches in the district to talk to me, to have a conversation about basketball when I took the job 10 years ago,” Proudfoot said. “We’ve been trying to get in [this event]. I feel like this year was the best year for it and I plan on doing it in the future.”

