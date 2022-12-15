Miller's Presleigh Braxton commits to Bowie State softball program

Presleigh Braxton doesn’t back down from challenges.

Whether it’s on the volleyball court, the basketball hardwood or the softball diamond, the Miller School senior plays to win.

That mantra and competitive drive should serve her well as a college athlete. Braxton has committed to play softball at Bowie State University in Maryland.

“I chose Bowie State because of the people,” Braxton said. “I went on my visit there and loved the atmosphere. It just felt like the right fit and right place to be. I feel like with Bowie, I knew they have a strong sense of community and I really liked that about the school.”

One of the top all-around athletes in Central Virginia, Braxton is well known for her basketball abilities. She’s scored more than 1,000 points in her career and earned VISAA Division II State Player of the Year honors last winter after leading the Mavericks to the state championship.

“I always thought I’d be playing college basketball somewhere, so when I got my first college softball offer, my whole perspective changed,” Braxton said. “I want to play softball at the next level because softball showed love first."

The senior also played outside hitter for the Mavericks volleyball team the last two seasons and played center field for the upstart softball program at Miller that started last spring.

Braxton's talent on the diamond has been evident for a while after playing for Coach Jesse Lohr’s Orange County Elite travel softball team.

“My travel softball coach has always told me I’ve been a special athlete and that’s in all the sports I’ve played,” Braxton said. “He’s made me feel like I could play college softball from the day I joined his team. Without him, I can’t honestly say I’d be in this situation I am today, going to play college softball next year.”

Braxton had interest from a number of schools in both softball and basketball throughout the recruiting process, including Shepherd University and several Division III programs, but none of them compared to the opportunity to play at Bowie State.

“I think what separated Bowie from the other schools was that it’s an HBCU,” Braxton said. “Having the opportunity to attend an HBCU, let along get to play softball there, is an amazing thing to be able to say.”

She took an official visit to meet with Bowie State Coach Ed Powell and his staff and immediately was in awe of what they had to offer.

After talking with Powell and seeing his vision for the program and for herself, Braxton was immediately on board.

“I like that the program is highly competitive,” Braxton said. “They have good preseason play to make them better for the regular season and don’t shy away from competition and always end up competing with all of the teams they play.”

The Miller School senior is expected to compete for playing time in centerfield, a position that she has played all of her life.

“The coaches at Bowie really liked my speed and competitive spirit,” Braxton said. “They liked that I was an all-around good athlete. Of course, the coaches have a plan for me, but as a freshman, I’ll have to work just like the rest of the team. The plan in my mind should always be to start and play my position well, so I’ll have to continue to work hard.”

Another benefit to choosing softball over basketball for Braxton was comfort.

“Another thing that has made me want to play more in is the feeling I get when I’m on the field,” Braxton said. “I feel as if, even after all these years playing softball, I can honestly say it’s brought me stress. I love walking on the field and just being able to play.”

Academically, Braxton plans to major in sports management with hopes of pursuing a career as a director of operations for a sports team. With her college decision finalized, the senior feels a large weight lifted off her shoulders as she prepares for her final few months of being a high school athlete.

“I am so relieved now that I have decided where I’m going to school,” Braxton said. “Deciding on a school is harder than I had ever imagined. There are so many different factors that go in to the decision. I’m glad I can now finish the rest of my senior year with no stress as to picking a college for the next four.”

Even with her college decision made, Braxton is still extremely focused on the task ahead.

“My goals heading into the next level are to compete and perform,” Braxton said. “There are tons of really good athletes that are working for the same things you are, so it’s important to me that I continue to work and excel so I can come out on top.”

Braxton is excited for her feature in softball.

“It means a lot to be able to compete at the next level for softball,” Braxton said. “I’ve worked incredibly hard to be a good softball player and I’m glad it finally paid off. Though I feel some of my talent is very natural when I get on the field, I’m glad all of the early mornings, hard work, tears and love I’ve shown and shed for the game has showed love back.”

The Miller School senior relishes the opportunity to continue her athletic career in college.

“It’s a surreal feeling knowing I’ll finally be a college athlete next year,” Braxton said. “I’ve watched so many kids here at Miller become college athletes and I can’t wait to follow along. I’m very excited for the next four at Bowie State.”​