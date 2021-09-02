Miller's Ethan Delaurier commits to play basketball at Navy

Ethan Delaurier has long dreamed of an opportunity to play college basketball.
After years of hard work, he will get the chance.
The Miller School senior forward has verbally committed to accept an appointment to play basketball at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis.
“I have known for many years that the Naval Academy was my dream school,” Delaurier said. “I have always wanted to be a naval officer.”
The 6-foot-8 senior played two seasons at St. Anne’s-Belfield before transferring to Miller. He averaged five points and seven rebounds per game for Miller last season while serving as a role player behind Clarence Rupert and T.K. Bryant.
Disappointed by his performance, Delaurier committed to his craft during the offseason and raised some eyebrows throughout the summer recruiting period. He was especially impactful during the Virginia Live Period Showcase at Blue Ridge School.
“In the 12 games we played in June, he averaged 10 points and 12 rebounds a game, including scoring 26 points and 14 rebounds in our win over Bishop O’Connell,” Miller School coach Jack Meriwether said. “He has lost 20 pounds since last year and has really been a force in the spring and summer and our early [high school] practices as well.”
Delaurier also spent a lot of the summer on the AAU travel circuit with Hill City Crash, where he gained a lot of exposure from a variety of programs.
“Recruiting has been tough, due to limited exposure,” he said. “It meant you had to make every second count when you were on the floor.”
Navy basketball coach Ed DeChellis was impressed with what he saw from Delaurier and offered him an opportunity to join the Midshipmen.
“When he offered the opportunity to attend such a prestigious institution, while also playing basketball, it seemed way too good to pass up,” Delaurier said.
Delaurier understands the demands it takes to exceed at the next level. His older brother, Javin, played four years under Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski at Duke. After seeing what Navy had to offer, Delaurier is confident he has found the right place to continue his basketball career.
“I really like the coaching staff, my teammates and the facilities,” Delaurier said. “The coaches really liked my work ethic, my IQ and my ability to rebound.”
Those qualities that attracted the Navy coaching staff have been cultivated under the watchful eye of his family and coaches. Delaurier is grateful for all of that support.
“I just wanted to thank my family for everything they have done for me,” Delaurier said. “Without them, none of this would be possible. I want to thank Coach Jack and the Miller coaching staff for helping me achieve this dream. I also want to thank my AAU coaches from Hill City Crash. They have been there with me from the beginning of high school through today.”
Academically, Delaurier wants to major in medicine and pursue a career within that field. On the court, he’s excited for a chance to compete against the best players in the country.
“I feel grateful," Delaurier said. "It was honestly breathtaking knowing that I get to play at the next level."
The 6-foot-8 forward knows it won’t be easy, but is ready to put in the work to help Navy win basketball games.
“My goal is to play hard and play smart,” Delaurier said. “If you can do those things, everything will work out. I’m very excited to say the least.”