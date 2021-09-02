Miller's Ethan Delaurier commits to play basketball at Navy

Delaurier also spent a lot of the summer on the AAU travel circuit with Hill City Crash, where he gained a lot of exposure from a variety of programs.

“Recruiting has been tough, due to limited exposure,” he said. “It meant you had to make every second count when you were on the floor.”

Navy basketball coach Ed DeChellis was impressed with what he saw from Delaurier and offered him an opportunity to join the Midshipmen.

“When he offered the opportunity to attend such a prestigious institution, while also playing basketball, it seemed way too good to pass up,” Delaurier said.

Delaurier understands the demands it takes to exceed at the next level. His older brother, Javin, played four years under Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski at Duke. After seeing what Navy had to offer, Delaurier is confident he has found the right place to continue his basketball career.

“I really like the coaching staff, my teammates and the facilities,” Delaurier said. “The coaches really liked my work ethic, my IQ and my ability to rebound.”

Those qualities that attracted the Navy coaching staff have been cultivated under the watchful eye of his family and coaches. Delaurier is grateful for all of that support.