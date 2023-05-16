In 2020, Tom Pallante had a dream of launching a high school softball program at The Miller School of Albemarle.

In a few short years, the Mavericks have established themselves as a program to watch in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association for years to come.

In its first full season as a varsity program, the Mavericks earned a home state playoff game and came painfully close to reaching VISAA Division II state semifinals, but fell one run short in a 5-4 loss to Isle of Wight Academy on Tuesday.

Reece Upton’s RBI single in the top of the seventh inning gave the Chargers a 5-4 lead and pitcher Nora Pye struck out the side in the bottom half of the inning to lift fifth-seeded Isle of Wight into the state semifinals.

“To put themselves out there — some of the girls had never played the game of softball before — I couldn’t be prouder of what they accomplished this year, and to take a program like that to the final pitch, it means everything,” Pallante said. “It’s something that I won’t ever forget for sure."

Despite this being their first state tournament appearance, the Mavericks looked unfazed early on.

Lily Pallante tripled to the wall in the first inning with one out to get into scoring position, then Kalli Monahan followed with a sacrifice ground ball to first to score Pallante and give Miller a 1-0 lead after one inning.

Isle of Wight answered in the top of the second by loading the bases with one out. With the bases loaded, Addison Ducote was hit by a pitch to score Upton and tie the game. The Chargers looked like they were going to take the lead when Kaitlyn Springle hit a fly ball to short left centerfield, but Presleigh Braxton made a great catch and came up firing and threw out Zoey Carpenter to end the threat and keep the game tied at 1-1.

Isle of Wight’s offense went back to work in the third, putting runners on first and second with no outs. Miller pitcher Jordyn Lohr retired the next two batters, but Carpenter hit a triple in the gap in right center to clear the bases and give the Chargers a 3-1 lead.

Miller battled back with some two-out lightning of its own in the bottom of the fifth. Lele Watson led off with a single and moved to second on a sac bunt. Two batters later, Grace Soccoli laced a two-strike single to right to score Watson and make it a 3-2 game.

A batter later, Braxton hit a blooper to right and Soccoli beat the relay throw at the plate with a head-first slide to tie the game at 3-3.

The Mavericks re-took the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Monahan hit a high flyball to center that caromed off the glove of an Isle of Wight outfielder and she hustled her way into third with one out, then Lohr followed with a grounder to short to score Monahan for a 4-3 lead after six innings.

“Kalli has been solid for us all year, playing out of position, playing catcher, which is a spot we needed, she’s been there when we needed her, whether it’s been at the plate or behind it,” Tom Pallante said. “It was a timely hit and a big hit there.”

Isle of Wight (10-10) answered with a rally of its own in the seventh. Springle doubled down the left-field line to start rally and moved to third on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Nora Frye hit a ball to right field that bounced in and out of the glove of the outfielder, which allowed Springle to score and tie the game at 4-4.

Upton followed with a one-out single to left to bring Kate Holland home for the go-ahead run.

Miller (12-6) had one last chance to tie it in the bottom of the inning, but Pye capped off a 12-strikeout performance by sitting down the side in order to secure the win and a spot in Thursday’s state semifinal game against Nansemond-Suffolk Academy.

Despite the loss, Pallante said the future is still bright for the Miller program.

“To lose stings a little bit, but what I told them is that we had nothing to lose,” Pallante said. “To put ourselves in this position right here in our first year, means everything. It means everything to me. To the girls that have come out and put themselves in a position, this is something that will never be forgotten here. There’s been a lot of support here at Miller for this program and just a lot of good energy, so to be able to jump out here and kind of get this far, it truly was something special.”