Miller School's Alary Bell commits to Saint Francis (Pa.) women's basketball program

In her debut season in Central Virginia, Alary Bell was a key cog in the Miller School girls basketball team's run to the 2022 Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championship.

The 6-foot-1 senior forward expects to continue that trend at the next level after recently committing to play basketball at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pa.

“Saint Francis was the best school for me,” Bell said. “I feel like because I know I will grow as an individual and as an athlete and that’s what you need to be successful.”

Bell was a dominating presence inside for the Mavericks last season as they won the Blue Ridge Conference and VISAA Division II state championship. She averaged 13.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and a steal a game for Miller en route to earning first-team all-conference and all-state honors.

The senior has quick feet and a soft touch around the rim. Defensively, she is an aggressive rebounder and shot blocker who forces teams to alter their offensive scheme.

Saint Francis coach Keila Whittington and her staff were impressed with Bell’s skill set and believe she can be an impact performer for the Red Flash.

“The coaches emphasize on getting the ball in the post and a lot of coaches don’t do that nowadays, so you know I’ll definitely be able to touch the ball,” Bell said. “I’ll be able to help my team get those open shots for my shooters and whoever else is open and just go to work and finish down low.”

Another bonus for Bell was the fact that Whittington’s staff has a coach dedicated to working with post players. Bell likes the idea of that specialized training that will push her to reach her full potential.

“The coaches love that I’m a hard worker and I will work hard every play and I won’t take any plays off and that I go hard consistently and I get every rebound that I can and I’m a great teammate, on and off the court,” Bell said. “I’m a beast once I get my positioning and nobody can stop that.”

Bell received significant interest from several programs throughout the recruiting process, but felt the most comfortable with the Saint Francis program.

“Saint Francis stood out to me because they were very consistent with talking to me,” she said. “Getting to know me as a player and as an individual, and it really stood out to me. I know that they will push me to be the best version of myself and it feels like family there. I felt like I was at home, so that was a big thing for me and will push me to be better and get the most out of me because I know I have so much potential.”

Academically, Bell has high standards for herself too. She is contemplating studying either criminology or physical therapy at Saint Francis.

“I definitely want to be able to do something that I love as my career after basketball ends because someday the ball will stop bouncing, so I think that either going down the criminology route or the physical therapy route is something that I really am interested in,” Bell said. “Physical therapy because I want to help people and stay in the athletic world and then criminology because I want to know why people do things they do and definitely get into a field like the FBI or something down the line for forensic science.”

On the floor, Bell hopes to help her team as soon as possible. Her goal is to average 10 points and 13 rebounds a game at Saint Francis.

“My goals headed to the next level would be work as hard as I can and get the most out of my freshman year,” Bell said. “I definitely am aiming for Freshman of the Year. I feel like I can have an impact on my team as a true freshman and impact my team immediately”

Bell credits her parents, coaches and teammates for helping prepare her for this opportunity.

“My family has definitely supported me throughout all of this,” Bell said. “Huge shoutout to my dad, Gary Bell. He’s kid of my manager in a sense and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him. He’s pushed me in every sense. He’s been my coach, my trainer and overall, he’s been a great dad to me and I wouldn’t be here without him. My mom has been there every step of the way also.”

With her college decision finalized, Bell can focus on her final year of high school basketball at Miller, which she hopes includes another run to a state title.

“I definitely feel a sense of relief because I no longer have that pressure on my back of trying to get those coaches to see you and trying to get those offers,” she said. “Now that I am committed, I know where I’m going and I just have to work hard until I get there and work even harder when I get there.”

The senior is excited about her future.

“I’ve always dreamed of calling myself a D-I college athlete, now that I can actually call myself that, it’s just amazing,” Bell said. “I’m so proud of myself and how far I’ve come and now I’m just ready to work as hard as I can and even harder leading up to college. It now means that I’ve gotten everything I’ve asked for, so now I just have to work my butt off to be the best of the best.”