Miller School student-athletes sign to play college sports

“Today signifies all the hard work I have put into the game of baseball my whole life,” Harvey said. “At the age of four, I knew I wanted to make it to the next level and to say that I have now accomplished this means everything and more.”

Harvey transferred from Covenant to Miller last year and had hoped to be a part of the Mavericks’ pursuit of another VISAA state championship and gain more exposure from college programs before the season was canceled. The senior admitted that the loss of last season took its toll on him, especially mentally.

“This past year has been extremely hard for everyone,” Harvey said. “Everyone’s dream is to go [Division I] and I also had my mind set on that. For the whole month after the cancellation, I questioned if I even wanted to play college ball anymore. However, I could never give up on my dream that easily, which caused me to take it upon myself to put in the extra work that would prepare me for the summer season.”

Harvey has learned a lot about himself over the past 12 months. He will be a key contributor for Miller’s baseball team next week as they participate in the VISAA Division I state tournament. Next fall, he hopes to play a similar role for Randolph-Macon.