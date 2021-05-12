Miller School student-athletes sign to play college sports

Nearly 14 months ago, Jahnai Elder was making her final preparations for the upcoming girls lacrosse season at The Miller School before COVID-19 put an end to the season before it began.
The year away from the sport she loves only fueled Elder's desire to improve. Now, Elder will get the chance to pursue that love at the next level at Delaware State University.
On Wednesday, Elder and six of her Miller School classmates signed their National Letters of Intent to play college sports.
“Going into the collegiate level, I am very excited,” Elder said. “A year ago, if anyone at workouts had told me I would be playing college lacrosse, I would have laughed at them and kept going. I feel like I am an example of what hard work can do for your future. Just pushing yourself a little more could result in something great.”
Elder was one of three Mavericks lacrosse players to sign to play at the next level on Wednesday. Mackenzie Jennings will play lacrosse at Averett University in Danville, while Sophie Hutton signed to play at Meredith College in Raleigh.
“Signing day is more important than ever considering not everyone will have this opportunity with COVID restrictions,” Elder said. “For me, it’s symbol of my hard work paying off and opening a new chapter in my academics as well as athletics.”
Elder admits that it has been a trying year for her and her fellow high school seniors, especially student-athletes as they try to navigate condensed school and practice schedules, but she is grateful for the change to play sports again.
“I am thankful we were able to play as many games as we did with the uncertainty of if whether or not we’d would have a season at all,” she said. “I am glad that we are coming out of this and restrictions are starting to ease. It’s a feeling of relief that next year should be pretty normal with fewer restrictions.”
With her college decision set, Elder is excited for the opportunity to continue to improve at Delaware State.
“The expectations I have set for myself going into next year are to be a good example of a student-athlete, on and off the field,” Elder said. “My ultimate goal is to finish my degree in chemistry with high honors to go onto pharmacy school.”
Chaz Harvey was one of four players from Miller’s highly successful baseball program to sign to play at the next level on Wednesday.
The senior will play baseball at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland. Pitcher Drue Hackenberg signed to play at Virginia Tech, Lucas Adam inked his letter to play at the University of Dayton and utility man extraordinaire Henry Hardie will play at Patrick Henry Community College.
“Today signifies all the hard work I have put into the game of baseball my whole life,” Harvey said. “At the age of four, I knew I wanted to make it to the next level and to say that I have now accomplished this means everything and more.”
Harvey transferred from Covenant to Miller last year and had hoped to be a part of the Mavericks’ pursuit of another VISAA state championship and gain more exposure from college programs before the season was canceled. The senior admitted that the loss of last season took its toll on him, especially mentally.
“This past year has been extremely hard for everyone,” Harvey said. “Everyone’s dream is to go [Division I] and I also had my mind set on that. For the whole month after the cancellation, I questioned if I even wanted to play college ball anymore. However, I could never give up on my dream that easily, which caused me to take it upon myself to put in the extra work that would prepare me for the summer season.”
Harvey has learned a lot about himself over the past 12 months. He will be a key contributor for Miller’s baseball team next week as they participate in the VISAA Division I state tournament. Next fall, he hopes to play a similar role for Randolph-Macon.
“As I enter the next level, I expect the level of competition to be higher, which is exciting considering how competitive I am,” he said. “As an incoming freshman, I’m looking to take someone’s spot and challenge the next man. Not only does it make me better, but my teammates as well. Throughout my career, I look to lead by example by being coachable, while also being a team player and serving my role to the team.”
Hackenberg, who has signed to play baseball for Virginia Tech, has had a standout season for the Mavericks as the team’s top hurler.
“Today is a special day for anyone who has the privilege and opportunity to go do what we do," Hackenberg said. "To be recognized for your hard work is always appreciated by any athlete.”
The senior, who comes from a family of Division I college athletes, is ecstatic for the opportunity to play for the Hokies.
“I know I can be an impact guy from Day 1 and throughout the entirety of my college career,” he said. “I would like to be ‘the guy’ coach can come to and count on for any game or situation. Also, to be able to set the example and be a leader on the team, which isn’t easy."
Adam has been a big bat in the middle of the Mavericks' lineup during his high school career. He’s excited to get a chance to continue to play baseball at Dayton.
“This is a day that I’ve been looking forward to for as long as I can remember,” he said. “I've wanted to play college baseball pretty much since the day I started playing and it’s super exciting to know that this dream is coming true. This truly was a special day.”
The senior knows that college baseball will be a challenge, but it’s something he feels well prepared for.