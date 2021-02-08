Miller School pitcher TJ Brooks commits to play at James Madison

Brooks was primed for an expanded role last season for the Mavericks, including a spot in the rotation as Wagner’s team looked to made the jump to Division I to compete against the biggest private school baseball programs in the state. COVID-19 ended the season before it truly began last March, which took its toll on Brooks and his teammates.

“It was extremely hard for me because of how special our team’s foundation was. Jeremy Wagner, one of my close friends and teammate, had his senior season cut short due to the pandemic. Jeremy, as well other seniors set the path for me and never failed to lead by example, so it was really hard to leave on such a bad note,” Brooks said. “Also, coming off a crazy playoff run to win the state title, I was really looking forward to doing it again in our new division and winning another ring.”

The pandemic also made life difficult in terms of recruiting process. Brooks said it was tough not having that face-to-face interaction and did his best to work around COVID-19 restrictions.

“I spent a lot of time on my own over those nine months focusing on strengthening my body and staying in shape for my next outing on the mound,” he said. “I was fortunate enough to have my games live streamed to college coaches and updated videos that I was able to send out.”