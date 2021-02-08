Miller School pitcher TJ Brooks commits to play at James Madison

Two years ago, T.J. Brooks was a reserve for the Miller School baseball team during its run to a VISAA Division II state championship in Colonial Heights.
The junior standout hopes to compete for more championships at the next level after committing to play baseball at James Madison University.
“It’s the perfect mix of education, baseball, campus and student life,” Brooks said of JMU. “It is also close enough to home so I can still be in touch with my family, but just far enough for me to mature as a young adult and get the full college experience.”
Brooks joined the Mavericks program as a talented freshman and learned from a strong group of talented upperclassmen, including Ethan Chenault, Jeremy Wagner and Garrett Payne, that has moved on to play Division I baseball.
After seeing limited action on the hill for Miller as a freshman, Mavericks coach Billy Wagner expects Brooks to be an impact performer this spring. He has received the ultimate honor from his teammates by being selected team captain.
Over the summer, Brooks was named the all-tournament team at the Perfect Game WWBA tournament, where he caught the eyes of several college coaches, including JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry and pitching coach Jimmy Jackson.
“Before COVID, the team was doing extremely well in their conference. That caught my attention as well as their four [MLB] draft picks and two free agent contracts. The coaches are very determined to help you reach for the next level,” Brooks said. “The coaches at JMU first noticed my fastball, and as time went on, I developed a slider eventually until it was game ready. As I got more comfortable with throwing my slider, my spin rate and control improved.”
Brooks was primed for an expanded role last season for the Mavericks, including a spot in the rotation as Wagner’s team looked to made the jump to Division I to compete against the biggest private school baseball programs in the state. COVID-19 ended the season before it truly began last March, which took its toll on Brooks and his teammates.
“It was extremely hard for me because of how special our team’s foundation was. Jeremy Wagner, one of my close friends and teammate, had his senior season cut short due to the pandemic. Jeremy, as well other seniors set the path for me and never failed to lead by example, so it was really hard to leave on such a bad note,” Brooks said. “Also, coming off a crazy playoff run to win the state title, I was really looking forward to doing it again in our new division and winning another ring.”
The pandemic also made life difficult in terms of recruiting process. Brooks said it was tough not having that face-to-face interaction and did his best to work around COVID-19 restrictions.
“I spent a lot of time on my own over those nine months focusing on strengthening my body and staying in shape for my next outing on the mound,” he said. “I was fortunate enough to have my games live streamed to college coaches and updated videos that I was able to send out.”
Brooks had interest from another of Division I programs, including Longwood, East Carolina, Western Carolina, Liberty and Dayton, before finding a home with the Dukes.
“I created a strong relationship with the coaching staff, especially Coach Jackson, the pitching coach,” Brooks said. “JMU’s coaches really made me feel like they wanted me to be a part of something special.”
Academically, he plans to major in kinesiology and pursue a potential career in physical therapy after his baseball playing days are over.
On the field, Brooks is happy with his decision and said the sky is the limit for his future.
“At the beginning, I could take a deep breath and relax,” Brooks said. “But now, is where the real hard work starts as I am trying to excel at the next level.”
Another major draw to playing at JMU is the opportunity to play in front of his family.
“My family has a huge impact on my passion for the game. I’m extremely grateful to be raise by the strongest woman, my mother,” Brooks said. “Raising five children on her own and sending her three oldest kids all to college shows her strength and the overwhelming support she has for my siblings and I. I give her so much credit for my work ethic and my overall drive for the game.”
Brooks said that he started playing baseball at the age of three and from a very young age, always dreamed of playing Division I baseball. Now that dream is coming true.
“It is truly a blessing to be at the point I’m at,” Brooks said. “It means a lot to me, as well as my family, because I’m the first one in my family to play at a Division I school. I just wanted to thank everyone that’s helped me on the way and thank the JMU coaching staff for having he confidence in my ability and to recruit during such a tough time.”