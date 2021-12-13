Miller School boys basketball team outlasts St. Anne's-Belfield

Miller’s Austin Ball had never played against the St. Anne’s-Belfield boys basketball team prior to Monday night, but it didn’t take him long to acclimate himself to the rivalry.
The junior standout scored 17 points, including the game-clinching free throws in the final minute, as the Mavericks earned an 85-81 come-from-behind victory over the Saints in front of a packed house at STAB.
“It was huge, especially for me, because I just transferred here this year, but I could tell the built-up rivalry we have with [STAB],” Ball said. “I was like, I really want to go out and get this [win] for my guys. I’m new to this, but it was great for us and great for my teammates. They really wanted this one.”
The Saints (4-3) have struggled in the series between the two Central Virginia rivals, posting a 2-14 all-time record against the Mavericks (3-1), including five losses in a row.
That trend looked like it would change early on as STAB raced out to a 26-14 lead after eight minutes of play. The Saints announced their presence on the first possession of the game when John St Germain found Austin Williford for an alley-oop dunk to get things started.
STAB continued to play well throughout the first quarter, with St Germain tallying eight points and forward Carter Lang adding seven more as the Saints raced out to a 26-14 lead through one.
Despite the early deficit, Ball said he and his Miller teammates refused to panic.
“We had a rough start for sure,” Ball said. “We let the nerves get to us a little bit, but we calmed ourselves down a little bit after the first quarter. We were like, ‘Let’s show these dudes what we do. We came out, we locked down defensively. Coach [Jack] Meriwether is a great coach and he’s made us a great defensive team and this goes to show the great defense we can play. It was huge that our defense came through and we were able to stop them and we were able to get the buckets we got.”
Miller answered in the second quarter thanks to its depth and 3-point shooting. The Mavericks sank six 3-pointers, including a step-back trey from Jordan Horne after a crossover dribble, to take a 42-37 lead with 2:49 left in the half.
The Saints found their legs late in the second quarter when Gabriel D’Alessandro knocked down a trey and Williford found Lang for a layup to regain the lead 44-42. Braden White hit a 15-footer just before halftime to stretch the STAB lead to 48-44 at intermission.
In the third, the Saints went back to work again as St Germain tallied five points and Lang added three more to take a lead 60-55 with 2:37 left in the stanza.
Miller clamped down defensively and closed the quarter on 13-3 run, including two big baskets inside from Ethan Delaurier. Ball capped the quarter with a big block at the rim as the buzzer sounded as the Mavericks led 68-63.
In the fourth, Ball gave Miller its biggest lead of the game with a layup off a steal to extend the advantage to 75-67 with 5:12 left to play.
STAB didn’t back down, however.
Lang hit two big buckets inside and Chance Mallory banked in a runner off the glass to tie the game at 81-81 with less than a minute to play.
On the ensuing possession, Ball made a great drive to the bucket and finished to regain the lead. The West Virginia native also did the job defensively, blocking Mallory’s shot attempt to get the ball back.
The junior swingman then calmly stepped to the free-throw line and sank a pair of free throws to seal the victory for Miller.
“I really loved it,” Ball said. “It was definitely an experience.”
Horne led all scorers with 25 points, including 14 in the second half, to pace Miller. Ball finished with 17 points, while Ethan Delaurier and Eli Delaurier each finished with nine points. Nine different Mavericks scored in the victory.
Lang paced STAB with 22 points. St. Germain finished with 19 points and Mallory chipped in 16. Williford added 12 more to give the Saints four players in double figures.
Ball said it was a total team effort.
“We had to stay positive and not think nothing but win, win, win,” Ball said. “When we did that, played together, got stops, got buckets. [The game] came down to a couple of free throws and I didn’t let nothing bother me. I took it in, I hit the free throws and we came together and won that ball game.”