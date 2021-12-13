Miller School boys basketball team outlasts St. Anne's-Belfield

Despite the early deficit, Ball said he and his Miller teammates refused to panic.

“We had a rough start for sure,” Ball said. “We let the nerves get to us a little bit, but we calmed ourselves down a little bit after the first quarter. We were like, ‘Let’s show these dudes what we do. We came out, we locked down defensively. Coach [Jack] Meriwether is a great coach and he’s made us a great defensive team and this goes to show the great defense we can play. It was huge that our defense came through and we were able to stop them and we were able to get the buckets we got.”

Miller answered in the second quarter thanks to its depth and 3-point shooting. The Mavericks sank six 3-pointers, including a step-back trey from Jordan Horne after a crossover dribble, to take a 42-37 lead with 2:49 left in the half.

The Saints found their legs late in the second quarter when Gabriel D’Alessandro knocked down a trey and Williford found Lang for a layup to regain the lead 44-42. Braden White hit a 15-footer just before halftime to stretch the STAB lead to 48-44 at intermission.

In the third, the Saints went back to work again as St Germain tallied five points and Lang added three more to take a lead 60-55 with 2:37 left in the stanza.