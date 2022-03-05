Miller girls basketball team win VISAA Division II state championship

RICHMOND — Presleigh Braxton grew up in the Miller School girls basketball program, watching her dad, Coach James Braxton, lead the Mavericks to six-straight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championships.

The junior point guard added her own state championship to the basketball legacy at Miller on Saturday, scoring 20 of her game-high 23 points in the second half of the Mavericks’ 62-29 victory over Covenant in the VISAA Division II title game. It is Presleigh Braxton’s first state title as a player at Miller.

“It’s special,” Braxton said. “I’ve been [at Miller] for 16 years of my life and it’s very special to be able to win it with him and for him. I know he’s super proud and it just makes me happy knowing he’s proud.”

Miller won its eighth state championship in program history and first since the 2017-18 season. Presleigh Braxton was on the team bench the last time the Mavericks won the state title and had always dreamed of hoisting the championship plaque with Miller.

Standing in her way Saturday was a scrappy Covenant team that had already knocked off the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the state tournament, but was playing its fourth straight game and second in less than 16 hours.

Miller (20-5) looked sharp in the early going, scoring on each of its first four possessions. Alary Bell opened the game with a 3-point play and Presleigh Braxton capped the run with a great driving layup to give the Mavericks a 9-0 lead with 6:06 left in first quarter.

After a slow start, Covenant (19-6) settled down and found its groove. Delaney Poindexter hit a corner trey and added a layup at the end of the quarter to cut the lead to 12-7.

Things got tight in the second for Miller as Braxton, the team’s captain, was forced to the bench after picking up her third foul with 6:35 left in the first half. Despite the exit of their floor general, the Mavericks didn’t miss a beat. Naomi Ryan picked up the scoring slack with seven points, including a layup with 1:58 left in the second quarter, to give Miller a 21-12 halftime lead.

Presleigh Braxton returned to the floor in the third quarter and put her stamp on the contest. The junior guard drained a pair of shots from behind the arc and Bell got loose inside for an uncontested layup to give the Mavericks a 42-21 lead with 4:40 left in the quarter.

“I had a rough first half,” Braxton said. “I felt like I was a sleep. I felt like we were going to win, since we had beaten Covenant already [in the regular season]. I think the second half I really locked in and realized this is the state championship I’m fighting for and I’ve been in this position two or three times and I’d gotten robbed every single time, so I locked in and went and got it.”

Defensively, the Mavericks were just as dominant, forcing four turnovers that kept the Eagles out of sync offensively.

In the fourth quarter, it was more of the same as Braxton put the finishing touches on the win. She scored 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, to seal the eighth state championship in program history for Miller.

“It’s pretty special,” said Miller Coach James Braxton. “It’s always nice to win, but it’s also not easy. I was proud of our team and the way they competed.”

Covenant coach Caroline Wilke was gracious in defeat.

“It’s not often you have a No. 6 seed team play for a championship,” she said. “They are a team that defies goals through hard work and effort. They just wanted to come out and have fun and play basketball and I think they showed that. They had a ton of fun.”

The Mavericks had two other players join Presleigh Braxton in double figures. Ryan poured in 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Bell finished with 11 points inside.

Delaney Poindexter tallied 11 points to lead Covenant. Reese Dalton chipped in nine points and CeCe Corbey came off the bench to net five points.

Saturday’s state championship game was a banner moment for girls high school basketball in Central Virginia. The significance of two Charlottesville area teams meeting in a state final wasn’t lost on the players or coaches.

“That’s crazy,” James Braxton said. “Girls sports in Charlottesville are awesome and I think you guys are sleeping on it. We have a great program and so does everyone else around us and I’m happy we’re all here.”

