Miller girls basketball team rolls past Norfolk Christian to reach state semifinals

Miller School standout Alary Bell grew up less than 30 minutes from Benedictine College Preparatory School, home of this year’s Virginia Independent Schools Division II state basketball tournament semifinals and championship game.

The Chesterfield County native will have an opportunity to play in front of family and friends later this week after the Mavericks secured a state semifinal berth with a 63-23 victory over Norfolk Christian on Wednesday in the state quarterfinals in Alumni Gym.

Bell scored 16 points and was unstoppable in the paint as the Mavericks secured another trip to Richmond.

“Our game plan was to get up early and play good defense and not come out slow and lacking,” she said. “We needed to be assertive and dominate, both offensively and defensively. For me. I get rebounds, I clean up the boards and that’s what I did. I did my best to try to do that tonight.”

The junior forward played her role perfectly Wednesday night, scoring the first six points of the game as Miller (17-5) raced out to an 8-0 lead with 4:33 left in the first quarter.

Norfolk Christian (16-6) tried to answer as Michelle Luhunga drained a 3-pointer from the right wing to trim the lead to 8-5. The momentum would be short-lived.

Miller closed the quarter on a 13-0 run to take a commanding lead. Presleigh Braxton was the catalyst with nine points, including a triple from the corner at the buzzer to give her team a 21-5 lead.

The Mavericks continued to put the hammer down in the second quarter. Ella Smith came off the bench to drain a 3-pointer and Larissa Cole added four points to extend the Miller lead to 38-10 at intermission.

The second half was more of the same as the Mavericks continued to dictate the pace of play on both ends of the floor. Bell scored eight points in the final two quarters and Braxton added seven more to lead a balanced attack. Brooklin Ingram also had a strong second half with six points as Miller rolled to another state final four.

Braxton led all scorers with 18 points. Naomi Ryan chipped in 10 points to give the Mavericks three players in double figures. Ingram finished with seven points and LeLe Watson tallied five more in a reserve role.

Christal Harris and Luhunga scored 10 points apiece to lead the Ambassadors. Irene Were, the team’s leading scorer at 14.5 points a game, was held off the scoresheet.

Bell, who is in her first season with the Mavericks, likes the way the team has gelled over the course of the season.

“We started off figuring out what we did well individually and tried to piece it together so we could work together as a team,” she said. “Now that we’re later in the season, we’ve figured out who does what well and who plays what role well.”

Miller will travel to Richmond on Friday for the state semifinals. Bell can’t wait.

“I’m going to have a lot of friends and family there, so I’m just going to have to show out for them and my team and bring home that ring,” Bell said. “I need to play my best and be the best version of myself I can be.at all times.”

