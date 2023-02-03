Alary Bell has experienced a roller-coaster of emotions during her final season with the Miller School girls basketball team.

A shoulder injury suffered in December forced Bell to watch from the sidelines for most of the past two months as she tried to let her injury heal.

The senior turned that frown upside down Friday night as she returned to the starting lineup and was dominant at both ends of the floor as Miller rolled to a 57-24 victory over Covenant at Alumni Gym.

Bell scored a game-high 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots as the Mavericks clinched the Blue Ridge Conference championship.

“I feel like it was really good to be there for my team,” Bell said. “Sitting on the bench and cheering for my team was a good feeling, but to actually be out there and be able to put ball in basket, get my teammates open shots, grab rebounds and to be there to provide for my teammates, on and off the court, it felt really good to be back.”

After playing sparingly in two games over the past four weeks, Bell’s presence was felt early in often Friday as Miller looked to utilize her advantage inside against a scrappy Covenant team.

The Saint Francis University signee scored 10 points in the first quarter alone to help the Mavericks (18-4, 4-0 BRC) build a 16-7 lead after eight minutes of action.

With a dominant presence established in the paint, the Mavericks were able to spread the ball around and attack the bucket. Presleigh Braxton drained a 3-pointer and Lele Watson turned a steal into a beautiful reverse layup two minutes into the second quarter to extend the lead to 23-7.

Braxton said Bell’s presence drastically changes the makeup of the team.

“Not only does she score, but she talks, she’s a big voice, on and off the court,” Braxton said. “Of course, she scores every game and she provides us with a lot of points and it’s great to have her back.”

After a sluggish start to the second quarter, Covenant (11-9, 4-3) tried to make a run late in the first half behind Makayla Hargrove, who knocked down a couple of shots to trim the Miller lead to 27-11 at intermission.

The second half was more of the same, as the Mavericks showcased another of their top scorers. Brooklin Ingram opened the third quarter with seven points and Bell added four more as Miller built a commanding 42-11 lead through three quarters.

Ingram wasn’t done. She posted seven more in the final frame to seal the win.

Ingram finished with 18 points, including 16 in the second half to form a nice 1-2 punch with Bell. Braxton tallied seven points and Anna Smith chipped in six more as the Mavericks extended their winning streak to five straight games.

CeCe Corbey sank three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to lead Covenant with nine points. Delaney Poindexter posted five points, while Reese Dalton and Hargrove finished with four points apiece for the Eagles.

The Mavericks, who are ranked No. 1 in this week’s VISAA Division II state poll, realize there’s plenty of work yet to be done, but believe they generated some more confidence with Friday’s win.

“We knew it was going to be a decent game,” Braxton said. “Covenant plays a good game. They play offense and defense, they do it all, but we stepped up. Everyone scored, everyone played well. It means a lot to win again. I think it’s a good win for all of us.”