RICHMOND — Two important trademarks of successful basketball teams during tournament time is quality guard play and experience.

The Miller School girls basketball team displayed plenty of both Friday as they rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to earn a 61-54 win over No. 3 seed Steward School in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state semifinals at Benedictine College Preparatory School.

Senior guard Presleigh Braxton scored nine of her team-high 13 points in the second half as the Mavericks (25-7) earned a spot in the state championship game for the second year in a row.

“It was a really hard-fought game,” Braxton said. “Everyone played well. We all chipped in. I think it was a really good game and I think it’s going to give us a lot of energy heading into [Saturday].”

Steward (23-10) built an early lead thanks to the duo of Sanai Green and Tori West. Green posted 14 of her game-high 23 points in the first half and West chipped in nine more as the Spartans took a 31-22 lead into halftime.

With their primary offensive weapons struggling to score, the Mavericks turned to a sophomore to keep them within striking distance. Anna Smith scored eight of her 10 points in the first half for Miller to help the No. 2-seeded Mavericks remain in the hunt.

“We dug our way out,” Braxton said. “We were down the whole first half. Anna Smith played well, she pretty much led [us] the whole first half, without Anna we wouldn’t have made it to this point.”

The comeback started in the third quarter, when Miller finally found its offensive groove. Alary Bell led the charge with six points and Brooklin Ingram added four more as the Mavericks trimmed the lead to 44-42 with eight minutes to play.

The trend continued into the fourth quarter as Miller limited Steward to just 10 points in the final eight minutes. Braxton scored seven points in the final frame, including a perfect 4-for-4 showing from the charity stripe, to put the game out of reach.

Braxton, who made her fourth appearance in the state semifinals, said the Mavericks' senior experience and leadership was definitely a factor down the stretch.

“Even though all four or five us haven’t been here the whole time, we’ve all been in these type of games,” Braxton said. “I think all of our experience helped get us here. We are all tough and mentally strong and that’s where we need to be. We pulled through today and I think all those previous games have been the reason we got here."

Green finished with 23 points to lead Steward, while West had 20 points and Lilly Thoman tallied six points for the Spartans.

Miller did a phenomenal job of spreading the wealth offensively, with six players tallying eight points or more in the win.

Braxton led the charge for the Mavericks with 13 points. Smith also finished in double figures with 10 points. Ingram tallied nine points, while Lele Watson, Naomi Ryan and Bell chipped in eight points apiece.

Miller will look for its ninth state championship in program history Saturday when it faces top-seeded Virginia Academy in the finals.

The Mavericks lost to the Patriots 65-56 two weeks ago in Charlottesville, and Presleigh Braxton and her team are eager for another opportunity. Saturday’s tipoff is slated for 11 a.m. at Benedictine.

“I’m really excited,” Braxton said. “I know Virginia Academy is a good team, but I think we’re the better team, and I hope we pull through and play hard. As long as we play together, we can win any game.”