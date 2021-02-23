Miller girls basketball team pulls out of state tournament following positive COVID-19 test

The Miller School girls basketball team’s streak of 14 straight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state tournament appearances ended Monday because of a positive COVID-19 test within the team.
James Braxton, who serves as the Miller girls basketball coach as well as the school’s athletic director, confirmed the news Tuesday morning, just hours before the team’s scheduled VISAA state quarterfinal game against Veritas.
“We will not be participating in the VISAA state tourney due to contact tracing protocols," Braxton said. "Our season is officially over.”
Like most high school programs throughout the commonwealth, coaches and athletic directors faced an arduous task in trying to make a season work while also keeping the safety of its players, coaches and school communities safe.
Miller didn’t play its first game until Jan. 28 and was limited to just six games this year due to safety measures set forth by the school administration. Finding opponents whose COVID-19 protocols mirrored Miller's proved challenging.
“As a coach and AD, this season has taken much patience and flexibility," Braxton said, "but it has been worth it in order to improve and be a part of a team atmosphere.”
With seven of the nine players on the roster being sophomores or younger, this was supposed to be a year of transition and learning for the Mavericks. Sophie Hutton and Kennedy Johnson were the lone seniors on the roster.
"It was hard for us, as a team, to gel considering most of us hadn’t played together before," Miller basketball player Presleigh Braxton said. "We finally started to feel like we were coming together but unfortunately we got shut down."
James Braxton met with his team Monday to break the news that their season was over.
“The team took the news hard, but they are a resilient bunch,” he said. “They understand that everyone’s safety comes first.”
Presleigh Braxton and her teammates were sad to see their season end abruptly.
"Having our season cut short because of COVID is heartbreaking," she said. "We worked so hard to get to this place we are in now and it’s disappointing to see it end like this."
Miller becomes the eighth program in Central Virginia to have its season end soon because of the coronavirus. William Monroe and Charlottesville’s boys and girls basketball programs had their seasons end as they prepared for tournament play. The same was true for Western Albemarle’s boys and Albemarle’s girls programs, who both qualified for postseason play.
Woodberry Forest’s basketball season ended after two games following positive tests on campus that caused the school to send students home. Those cancellations came after a season filled with game postponements and uncertainty about playing games.
"This season was very different for my team and I," Presleigh Braxton said. "Not knowing when we were going to be able to play from one day to the next kept us on our toes, always. Every time we got a good jump on things, another game would get canceled or postponed."
Despite the disappointment, James Braxton said there are positives that can come from the situation.
“While it is disappointing to not be able to participate, we are thankful that we were given an opportunity to practice and compete this season,” Braxton said. “We knew the challenges we faced in playing this year, so we just took things one day at a time and focused on getting better each day, while being as safe as possible.”