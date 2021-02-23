Miller girls basketball team pulls out of state tournament following positive COVID-19 test

"It was hard for us, as a team, to gel considering most of us hadn’t played together before," Miller basketball player Presleigh Braxton said. "We finally started to feel like we were coming together but unfortunately we got shut down."

James Braxton met with his team Monday to break the news that their season was over.

“The team took the news hard, but they are a resilient bunch,” he said. “They understand that everyone’s safety comes first.”

Presleigh Braxton and her teammates were sad to see their season end abruptly.

"Having our season cut short because of COVID is heartbreaking," she said. "We worked so hard to get to this place we are in now and it’s disappointing to see it end like this."

Miller becomes the eighth program in Central Virginia to have its season end soon because of the coronavirus. William Monroe and Charlottesville’s boys and girls basketball programs had their seasons end as they prepared for tournament play. The same was true for Western Albemarle’s boys and Albemarle’s girls programs, who both qualified for postseason play.