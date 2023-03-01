The Miller girls basketball team blew past Covenant on Wednesday, doubling the Eagles’ point total in 70-35 victory in the VISAA Division II state quarterfinals.

The Mavericks’ stout defense and hustle propelled them to their third victory over the Eagles this season and secured them a trip to the state semifinals on Friday.

“They are scrappy, we’ve played them three times now and they always come to play hard,” Miller head coach James Braxton said of Covenant. “We also played man coverage most of the time and I think that gave them a hard time.”

The Eagles opened up scoring shortly after the opening tip, moving quickly and looking comfortable on the court. Covenant (17-13) hit a 3 pointer on its first possession of the game, but couldn’t seem to get anything going offensively after that.

Miller (24-7) outscored Covenant 32-13 in the first half as it won the battle in the paint, converting on several second-chance buckets.

“We’ve got the size advantage over Covenant,” Braxton said. “We tried to use that and go inside as much as we could and if they took that away, we took what they would give us.”

Senior Alary Cole-Bell was one of the catalysts for Miller’s impressive post play. The 6-foot-1 senior grabbed rebound after rebound and made some outstanding layups, including one while getting fouled and falling out of bounds. The Saint Francis commit’s physical style of play gives her a big advantage over her opponents.

“This is just how I play,” said Cole-Bell, who finished with 18 points. “I always keep the energy high because I know my teammates feed off that.”

One of the teammates that fed off that energy was fellow senior Brooklin Ingram, who tallied a whopping 27 points.

“I came in with a championship mindset and plan to keep it that way,” said Ingram, who recently scored her 1,00th career point. “I just want to be here for my teammates and leave it all on the court because I expect the same from them. It’s a fun atmosphere, let’s get to the championship.”

Ingram and Cole-Bell got plenty of good looks thanks to Presleigh Braxton, who played with poise and made calculated passes to her open teammates.

“I passed the ball well but it helps when your teammates are on fire,” Braxton said. “Brooklin was killing, Alary was eating, and everyone was moving great off the ball.”

The Mavericks will take on No. 3 seed Steward in the state semifinals on Friday. Steward beat VES 72-46 in its state quarterfinal matchup. Tipoff is set for 10:30 a.m. at Benedictine College Preparatory School in Richmond.