Miller forward Clarence Rupert commits to Saint Peter's basketball program

Clarence Rupert came to Miller School last fall to help expand his horizons and improve his opportunity to play basketball at the next level.
The senior forward accomplished his goal recently when he committed to play basketball at Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City, New Jersey.
“I really liked the program because how hard they work,” Rupert said “They go hard every day, in any condition, and it shows by the way the play on television.”
The 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward joined the Mavericks program in 2019 after two decorated seasons at Maury High School in Norfolk. As a sophomore, he earned VHSL Class 5 State Player of the Year honors after leading the Commodores to a state title. That success continued at Miller, where Rupert averaged 20.3 points, nine rebounds and four assists per game in his first season with the Mavericks.
A high-energy performer at both ends of the floor, Rupert continues to expand his game. The senior can play with his back to the basket and finish at the rim or can stretch a defense with his 3-point shooting. He’s also improved on the defensive end of the floor.
That skill set and steady improvement stood out to Saint Peter’s coach Shaheen Holloway and his staff during the recruiting process.
“They liked how my defense has gotten better and that I can bring the ball up like a guard and make plays for my teammates,” Rupert said.
Rupert had interest from several Division I programs, including offers from Georgia, Temple, Old Dominion, Hampton, Norfolk State, Bryant, Rider and Appalachian State, among others.
What separated Saint Peter’s from the rest of the programs for Rupert was the attention to detail that Holloway and his staff showed.
“I chose Saint Peter’s over a lot of schools because the coaches really felt like family,” Rupert said. “They would call or text every day and made sure I was doing well in school. They just stayed on me, like they were with me since the jump. They really wanted me. They talked to my mom and she liked them as well.”
Academically, Rupert plans to study computer science and would like to pursue a career in technology.
On the court, he’s looking forward to competing in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
“Now I can really focus on school and getting better and stronger,” Rupert said. “My goal is to dominate and outwork everyone. I have a place to be in three or four years.”
Rupert is expected to play small forward or power forward at the next level for the Peacocks. His ultimate goal is to get an invite to the NBA Draft Combine.
The Miller School product admitted that COVID-19 had a major impact on the recruiting process.
“It’s been really tough for me and my family because it shut down a lot of events,” Rupert said. “AAU was the main thing for me last summer because it was my last summer, so I was just going to any events to get exposure.”
Now that his decision is made, Rupert can’t wait to see what the future has in store at Saint Peter’s.
“This is a great opportunity, not everyone gets this opportunity to go Division I or even to college, so I’m blessed,” he said. “I’ve been waiting on this my whole life. Me going to college is for my family and my lost ones.”