Miller forward Clarence Rupert commits to Saint Peter's basketball program

Clarence Rupert came to Miller School last fall to help expand his horizons and improve his opportunity to play basketball at the next level.

The senior forward accomplished his goal recently when he committed to play basketball at Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City, New Jersey.

“I really liked the program because how hard they work,” Rupert said “They go hard every day, in any condition, and it shows by the way the play on television.”

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward joined the Mavericks program in 2019 after two decorated seasons at Maury High School in Norfolk. As a sophomore, he earned VHSL Class 5 State Player of the Year honors after leading the Commodores to a state title. That success continued at Miller, where Rupert averaged 20.3 points, nine rebounds and four assists per game in his first season with the Mavericks.

A high-energy performer at both ends of the floor, Rupert continues to expand his game. The senior can play with his back to the basket and finish at the rim or can stretch a defense with his 3-point shooting. He’s also improved on the defensive end of the floor.

That skill set and steady improvement stood out to Saint Peter’s coach Shaheen Holloway and his staff during the recruiting process.