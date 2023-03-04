ETTRICK — One shot. One opportunity.

No, this isn’t just the opening line from Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”, but also the perfect description of the ending of the Miller School boys basketball team’s 42-40 loss to Highland School in Saturday’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championship game.

Trailing by two points with 20.6 seconds left, Mavericks Coach Jack Meriwether drew up a sideline inbounds play for a chance to tie the score or potentially take the lead.

Jordan Horne drove down the right side of the lane, but his shot off glass rolled off the rim. Two Miller School players crashed the boards and Eli Delaurier came up with possession, but his three-footer rolled off the rim and the ball bounced out of play with five seconds left.

“The ball just didn’t fall in the hoop,” Meriwether said. “I thought we were crashing. We were trying to grab the ball. Sometimes the basketball gods can be kind, and sometimes they can be really cruel, and that thing just rolled out. I thought we did enough, just needed one more to roll in.”

The final possession provided a fitting ending to what had been an intense state championship game between two of the top private school programs in the state.

Miller (20-13) delivered the opening blow in the first half, when Horne tallied nine points and Delaurier added five more to give the Mavericks a 25-19 lead at intermission.

Highland countered with an impressive third quarter to seize command of the game. Jeremiah Graham converted a 3-point play and Chance Perkins drained a trey from the top of the key to give the Hawks a 35-32 lead with 1:54 remaining in the quarter.

Darryl Johnson scored inside to push Highland’s lead to 39-32 with 7:00 left in the contest.

Miller didn’t panic and quickly began to chip away. Delaurier put his team on his back, scoring six straight points, including a three-point play with 3:47 left to pull the Mavericks within one, 39-38.

Highland answered on the next possession when Julian Rivera drained an open 3-pointer from the left corner to push the lead to 42-38 with 3:08 left.

Delaurier countered with a bucket with 1:56 remaining to make it a one-possession game, setting up the ending of the game.

“I thought we fought back,” Meriwether said. “I told them, you just needed one more shot. Sometimes, that’s just how it goes. You play hard, and you want to win, and the ball falls in, and sometimes it falls out. Today, we had a bunch of chances at it, and it kept falling out.”

Miller had one last chance to win it after Highland missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 2.2 seconds left. The Mavericks grabbed the rebound and Jaylen Dyer heaved a 60-footer that hit the back of the rim and bounced out as the buzzer sounded.

Johnson finished with 14 points to lead Highland. Cameron Cole added 10 points, Perkins chipped in nine and Rivera ended the game with eight points.

Delaurier led three Miller players in double figures with 15 points, including 10 in the second half. Austin Ball finished with 11 points and Horne added 10 in the loss.

Meriwether couldn’t be prouder of his team.

“It’s great getting a chance to win a state championship,” he said. “You’ve got to be in the ring to win the fight. I thought we played really hard, and Highland, the reason they’ve won so many games is that they make it really difficult to do what you want to do, and they did that to us.”

For Miller seniors Horne, Jaxon Hartman, Jackson Rose, Toure Montague, Will Bonde, Wilson Hagan and Ball, it has been quite a journey.

“That’s a group of seven seniors that have won almost 70% of their games here,” Meriwether said. “It’s not an easy thing to do, especially with the type of schedule we play. I told them we lost last year here to Highland [in the state semifinals] and we went right back to work, so it’s been essentially an 18-month season, and I don’t think everybody can do that. So, that’s a credit to them to push through, and carry through, and want to do it that way. It’s not for everybody, but I hope they’re better for having done it. I’m sorry it didn’t’ end up how we wanted it to, but I think it says a lot about them that they were able to push through and play as tough a schedule as probably anybody in the country and just keep going, day after day.”