Miller boys basketball team opens season with win over Tandem Friends

Nolan Richardson won a national championship at Arkansas in 1994 using his famed “40 minutes of hell.”
Coach Jack Meriwether hopes Richardson’s style of smothering full-court pressure defense will lead to winning results at Miller School this season.
So far, so good.
Using pressure defense and a balanced offense, the Mavericks rolled to a 108-31 home victory over Tandem Friends on Friday night in their season opener.
All 13 players on the Miller roster played extended minutes and 11 found their way into the scoring column.
“It feels great to get a win in your first game,” Miller junior swingman Anthony Davis Jr. said. “I’m glad to be back on the court. We had great energy and that’s what I love. We’re coming for the state championship this year.”
Davis scored a game-high 23 points in his first game for the Mavericks after playing high school basketball in Florida last year.
With just eight players on the roster last season, Meriwether was forced to play a more ball-control style of game. With the addition of seven talented newcomers this winter, the coach is able to unleash the full power of the Miller roster.
The Mavericks forced eight turnovers in the first three minutes of the game and bolted out to an 8-2 lead.
Tandem (0-2) regrouped as Tre Gardner hit a step-back jumper from the wing to trim the lead to 10-6. Jacob Rice countered for Miller with five points, including a trey that beat the first-quarter buzzer to give the Mavericks a 21-10 lead.
Meriwether continued to shuffle in fresh bodies throughout the game and the Mavericks’ energy level never wilted. Miller outscored Tandem 35-7 in the second quarter to build a commanding 56-17 halftime advantage.
Point guard Jordan Horne and shooting guard Austin Ball, who are both newcomers to the Miller program, chipped in eight points apiece to spotlight the second-quarter surge.
Davis said having so much talent throughout the Mavericks’ roster helps serve as motivation every time a teammate gets on the court.
“We go 110 [percent] at practice,” Davis said. “Coach Jack is really stressing energy, energy, energy. We’re playing with talented guys at practice and going at them all the time gets you ready for big games and it fits our style of play.”
The onslaught continued into the third quarter as Miller (1-0) opened the second half with a 25-0 run to put the game out of reach. Davis had nine points, including a pair of impressive dunks, and Ball chipped in nine more, including a throwdown off an offensive rebound, to put the game on ice.
Davis and Ball scored 23 points apiece to lead a balanced attack for the Mavericks. Horne chipped in 12 more to give the team three players in double figures.
Ethan Delaurier, a Navy commit, and Justin Rice chipped in nine points apiece in the win. Tre Gardiner tallied 17 points to lead Tandem Friends. D.J. Westbrook Jr. added six points in the loss.
With some big games ahead of them, including a big showdown with St. Anne’s-Belfield on Dec. 13, the Mavericks are fired up about what lies ahead this season.
“It’s definitely a jump start,” Davis said. “Coming out 1-0. We just need to execute a little better, fine tune some things and we should be straight.”