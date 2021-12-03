Miller boys basketball team opens season with win over Tandem Friends

The Mavericks forced eight turnovers in the first three minutes of the game and bolted out to an 8-2 lead.

Tandem (0-2) regrouped as Tre Gardner hit a step-back jumper from the wing to trim the lead to 10-6. Jacob Rice countered for Miller with five points, including a trey that beat the first-quarter buzzer to give the Mavericks a 21-10 lead.

Meriwether continued to shuffle in fresh bodies throughout the game and the Mavericks’ energy level never wilted. Miller outscored Tandem 35-7 in the second quarter to build a commanding 56-17 halftime advantage.

Point guard Jordan Horne and shooting guard Austin Ball, who are both newcomers to the Miller program, chipped in eight points apiece to spotlight the second-quarter surge.

Davis said having so much talent throughout the Mavericks’ roster helps serve as motivation every time a teammate gets on the court.

“We go 110 [percent] at practice,” Davis said. “Coach Jack is really stressing energy, energy, energy. We’re playing with talented guys at practice and going at them all the time gets you ready for big games and it fits our style of play.”