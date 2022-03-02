Miller boys basketball team holds off Peninsula Catholic to clinch state semifinal berth

The ability to close out games late is critical to postseason success.

The Miller School boys basketball team showcased that ability on Wednesday night as they pulled away for a 68-60 victory over No. 6 seed Peninsula Catholic in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state quarterfinals at Alumni Gym.

Eli Delaurier scored eight of his team-high 15 points in the second half and had a big block and rebound in the final 90 seconds to help the Mavericks secure a return trip to the state semifinals at Virginia State University.

“I saw a lot of hard work on both teams really,” Delaurier said. "Everyone was trying to give their all, seniors especially, and the backups getting a chance. There was just a lot of effort.”

With a trip to Petersburg on the line, the sense of urgency was on display by both teams as they battled tooth and nail for every possession in the opening 20 minutes.

Kamari Vinson scored eight points in the first half to give Peninsula Catholic (25-10) an 18-17 lead with 4:32 left in the half.

Miller School (21-7), the tournament’s No. 3 seed, responded with a 14-4 run, including seven from Delaurier, to take a 31-22 lead into intermission.

Despite the lead, Miller coach Jack Meriwether stressed the importance of finishing the job during his halftime speech.

“He was saying to just be ourselves,” Delaurier said. “We worked hard to get here and we shouldn’t let it go to waste. We needed to stick to ourselves, be ourselves and we’ve got it.”

The message was clearly received.

Jordan Horne opened the third quarter with seven points, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key, to extend the Miller lead to 46-35 with 4:33 left in the third quarter.

Not to be outdone, the Knights continued to battle back. Stylz Gardener and Chris Brown each buried shots from beyond the arc during a 10-2 run that trimmed the lead to 49-45 after three quarters.

The Peninsula Catholic comeback continued in the fourth as Brown converted a layup on the opening possession of the fourth to make it a one-possession game.

Miller didn’t panic and went back to work. Ethan Delaurier made a bucket and had a beautiful no-look kick-out pass to Will Bonds for a corner trey. Later on, Eli Delaurier converted a great spin move in the post into a bucket to extend the lead to 60-52 with 3:36 left.

Peninsula Catholic countered with another Gardener trey and a nifty three-point play from DeAngelo Canty to close the gap to 62-60 with 1:44 left.

That’s when Eli Delaurier took over.

On the offensive end, he grabbed a clutch rebound and then scored to stretch the lead to four. On the other end, the sophomore forward swatted away Gardener’s runner in the lane to give his team the ball.

“I was just thinking that my team needed me in this moment,” Delaurier said. “I needed to forget everyone else and just be myself and protect my team.”

Miller sealed the win from the free-throw line, making 3-of-4 from the stripe in the final minute to secure a state semifinal berth.

Horne and Eli Delaurier paced Miller with 15 points apiece in the victory. Anthony Davis chipped in 11 points, including eight in the first half, and Ethan Delaurier finished with eight to pace a balanced attack.

Brown poured in 20 points for Peninsula Catholic to lead all scorers. Gardener posted 17 points and Canty finished with nine for the Knights.

Miller advances to Friday’s state semifinals, where they will play No. 2 seed Highland. Game time is slated for 5:15 p.m.

Eli Delaurier is pumped about the opportunity.

“We’re really excited about going to states,” Delaurier said. “We went last year, but hopefully we can do even better this year.”

