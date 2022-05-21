Miller baseball team knocks off St. Christopher's to reach VISAA Division I state championship game

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — There’s something about Shepherd Stadium that brings out the best in the Miller School baseball team.

The annual journey to Colonial Heights proved rewarding again Friday night as the No. 6 seed Mavericks knocked off No. 2 seed St. Christopher’s, 6-3, to earn a spot in Saturday’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship game.

T.J. Brooks scattered one earned run on five hits and struck out nine and was nothing short of dominant on the bump for Miller (14-12-2). Anchored by a dominant fastball and a sneaky selection of offspeed pitches, the James Madison commit held St. Christopher’s bats at bay for most of the night.

Brooks, who took the loss in last year’s 3-2 loss to Benedictine in the state semifinals, said he was focused to put that game behind him.

“I came into this [game] and I said, that’s not going to happen again today,” Brooks said. “I lost to Benedictine 3-2, it was a tough game and I was not going to let that happen again.

St. Christopher’s (22-6) struck first with a run in the bottom of the first, scoring a run without benefit of a hit.

Bradley Garner drew a leadoff walk and came around to score on Carter Schmidt’s sacrifice fly to right to give the Saints a 1-0 lead.

After stranding a runner in the first inning, Coach Billy Wagner’s Mavericks cashed in on their next opportunity in the top of the second, when Henry Cooke drew a leadoff walk and eventually scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 1-1.

That momentum carried over into the fourth inning, when the Miller bats came to life.

With two outs, Patrick Rakes hit a seeing-eye single to center to score Caden Richter to give the Mavericks a 2-1 lead.

Later in the inning, Laken Tignor looped a single to right to plate two more and extend the lead to 4-1.

“I was just thinking, 'Get it in the outfield somewhere and score at least a run,'” Tignor said. “I saw a slider early so I figured I’d just go ahead and jump on it and drove it to right-center and got them in.”

Devin Christopher kept the line moving as he followed with a another two-run single to extend the Mavericks' lead to 6-1.

“I’ve been getting offspeed pitches all year,” Christopher said. “ A lot of people don’t think I can hit them, but I was in a 3-2 count and I just sat back and read it and hit it through the middle infield.”

Brooks took advantage of the run support and struck out the side in the second and fourth innings as the Saints batters had problems squaring up his fastball.

St. Christopher’s mounted a late rally in the sixth with some two-out thunder of its own. Garner scored his second run of the game on a throwing error, then Schmitt followed with an RBI double to center to slice the lead in half.

But that would be as close as the Saints would get.

Noah Murray came in and slammed the door to secure the save for Miller. The junior got out of a jam in the sixth with a pair of strikeouts and then sat St. Christopher’s down in order in the seventh to secure another state tournament championship game appearance for Miller.

Jake Exum, the likely starter on Saturday against top-seeded Cape Henry Collegiate, Brooks and Tignor are the lone holdovers from the Mavericks' last state title team in 2019.

Miller has already knocked off No. 3 Bishop Ireton in the quarterfinals and No. 2 seed St. Christopher’s to reach the finals. Tignor and his teammates are hoping to sweep the trifecta with a win over Cape Henry on Saturday. Game time is slated for 5 p.m.

“It’s everything,” he said. “Every year we come out here to Shepherd [Stadium] and we try to fight our way there. Going back to [2019] that game against Steward, that gives us all the confidence . We think if we can do that, we can do anything, so we came out here with a lot of confidence.”

