Miller baseball team falls to Cape Henry Collegiate in state title game

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Miller School baseball coach Billy Wagner knew his team faced a tall task when the VISAA Division I state tournament bracket was released last week.

As the No. 6 seed, the Mavericks would have to potentially knock off the top three seeds in the tournament if they wanted to bring home the program’s fourth state championship and its first in Division I, the largest private school classification in the state.

Wagner’s team came within one out of completing the Cinderella story.

Miller rallied to force extra innings, but dropped a 5-4 decision to top-seeded Cape Henry Collegiate in Sunday’s state championship game at Shepherd Stadium.

“It was just a tremendous fight the whole day,” Wagner said. “Our whole season has been a fight. It didn’t end like when wanted it to, but I tell you, they gave everything they could give. It came down to a pitch here and a pitch there. I give our guys a lot of credit, they fought and I’m very proud of them.”

The championship game was slated to be played Saturday evening, but a fast-moving storm through Colonial Heights forced the game to be suspended in the top of the third inning. The game resumed Sunday afternoon and it was Miller School (14-13-2) that landed the first blow.

Patrick Rakes ripped a two-out fastball from Cape Henry reliever Tanner Schaedel over the wall in right center field to give Miller a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning.

Cape Henry answered in the bottom half of the inning with four runs to take the lead.

Josh Holland doubled to the gap in left center to lead off the inning, then came around to score on Harper Cox’s RBI groundout to tie the game at 1-1. Two batters later, Kenneth Schaedel, a Georgia Tech commit, roped a triple to right-center to drive in a pair and give the Dolphins a 3-1 lead. Parker Wight followed with a sacrifice fly to extend the advantage to 4-1.

The Mavericks’ bats found some life in the top of the sixth inning. Rakes led off with a single and moved to third on Noah Murray’s double down the left field line. Laken Tignor followed with a sacrifice fly to score Rakes and cut the lead to 4-2.

Devin Christopher brought the Miller bench to its feet when he launched Tanner Schadel’s fastball over the wall for a two-run homer to tie the game at 4-4.

“Earlier in the year, we would’ve struggled right there, and we probably would’ve ended up losing that game in a bigger fashion,” Wagner said. “We had some big guys step up. Devin Christopher had a big hit, Patrick Rakes [too]. Guys putting the ball in play and making things happen.”

The Mavericks received great outings from of their bullpen. Noah Murray and Thomas Reilly combined for five innings of no-hit relief to keep Miller in the game. Cape Henry’s bullpen was just as strong. Charlie Knight and Cam Nuckols combined for three scoreless innings of hitless relief.

Miller had a chance to re-take the lead in the seventh after Jake Exum stole second with two outs to put the go-ahead run in scoring position. But the rally would be short-lived as Knight struck out the last batter to get out of the jam.

In the bottom of the ninth, Cape Henry loaded the bases with two outs. The Dolphins capitalized on the opportunity as Tanner Schaedel lined a base hit back up the box to score Josh Holland for the game-winning run.

Despite the loss, Wagner was proud of the way his team continued to compete.

“They never quit,” he said. “There were a lot of times when we had our backs up against the wall. We got put as a sixth seed, had to go play Bishop O’Connell and we had to go through and beat [No.] 3, [No.] 2vand [No.]1 and we gave [No.] 1 all they could take. Just hats off to these guys and hats off to Cape Henry.

“It sucks to come out on the short end, but they battled all year long and I’m very proud of them.”

