Miller baseball team falls to Benedictine in state semifinals

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The Miller Schools baseball team quest for a fourth straight Virginia Independent Schools baseball title ended Friday night with a 3-2 loss to Benedictine in the Division I semifinals at Shepherd Stadium.
Connor Hardy took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and allowed just one earned run on three hits and struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings of work for the Cadets.
The University of New Orleans signee had good command for his fastball and used both sides of the plate to keep the Miller School hitters off balance.
“The kid that pitched was really good,” said Miller School coach Billy Wagner. “We faced him three times this season and he just battled every time. It’s not surprising it’s 3-2. It’s been like that all year long. I was really proud of the guys and just the effort they gave us.”
After three straight Division II state titles, the Mavericks made the jump to Division I to test their mettle against the best private school programs in the state. Wagner said that lack of experience showed early on as Miller surrendered two unearned runs in the bottom of the first inning to fall into an early hole.
“That game gets going and you could tell they were overwhelmed a little bit at the plate, and things like that,” Wagner said. “I thought it was a great learning opportunity. I though the guys battled back.”
Not to be outdone, Miller's Henry Hardie struck out six of the first nine batters he faced, including fanning the side in order in the second inning, to keep the Mavericks bats at bay.
In the third, Jay Woolfolk turned in the biggest blast of the game. The University of Virginia football signee led off the inning with a majestic 374-foot homer to left-center field to give the Cadets a commanding 3-0 lead.
Miller starter T.J. Brooks shook off the long ball and retired the side in order to keep his team in the ball game.
“He had to compete through some errors and he held them right there,” Wagner said. “Jay hits the solo home run and that was really the tale of the game right there. He bowed his neck and didn’t give them anything else. He only gave up two hits, so I mean he did what he needed to do. Our pitching staff pitched really well all year long and I was really proud of T.J.”
Miller’s offense came to life in the fourth as Landon Abrahamson drew a leadoff walk and moved to third on a stolen base and a throwing error. Two batters later, Abrahamson scored on an RBI groundout from Laken Tignor to cut the lead to 3-1.
Hardie took the no-hitter into the sixth before Miller mounted another rally in the inning. Abrahamson reached on an error to lead off the inning and Henry Cooke broke up the no-hit bid with a double down the line in left field. Abrahamson had scored on the play, but because the ball had gotten stuck under the fence, he was forced to return to third.
Three pitches later, Abrahamson scored on a wild pitch to trim the lead to 3-2. Hard tried to get out of the jam as he struck out the next two batters on full-counts before walking Noah Murray to load the bases.
Daniel Lingle entered the game in relief and got out of the jam with a called third strike on another full-count as Benedictine kept the one-run lead intact.
Brooks threw three shutout innings after the Woolfolk home run to keep his team in the game. The James Madison commit scattered three hits and struck out six in six strong innings of work.
In the seventh, Lingle fanned the first two batters and then got Nathan Fink to fly out to right field to earn the save.
Wagner couldn’t be prouder of what he saw out of his team.
“There were so many positive things our kids did,” he said. “They fought. They scrapped. They could’ve let that game really get away from them. Emotions were high, from all of our state championship teams, there were only two or three guys that had played in those types of games before, and everybody else had never been a part of that.”
The Miller School coach is also appreciative that these kids had a chance to play at all this season because of the pandemic.
“I think a lot of that goes unsaid,” Wagner said. “The ability to go out here and play, you kind of take that for granted so many times and then when it’s taken away, this opportunity should be cherished. We did so many great things and I was so proud of these guys for their effort and just having the opportunity to come out every day and play and get better, I’m very blessed to be out here.”