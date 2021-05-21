Miller baseball team falls to Benedictine in state semifinals

Three pitches later, Abrahamson scored on a wild pitch to trim the lead to 3-2. Hard tried to get out of the jam as he struck out the next two batters on full-counts before walking Noah Murray to load the bases.

Daniel Lingle entered the game in relief and got out of the jam with a called third strike on another full-count as Benedictine kept the one-run lead intact.

Brooks threw three shutout innings after the Woolfolk home run to keep his team in the game. The James Madison commit scattered three hits and struck out six in six strong innings of work.

In the seventh, Lingle fanned the first two batters and then got Nathan Fink to fly out to right field to earn the save.

Wagner couldn’t be prouder of what he saw out of his team.

“There were so many positive things our kids did,” he said. “They fought. They scrapped. They could’ve let that game really get away from them. Emotions were high, from all of our state championship teams, there were only two or three guys that had played in those types of games before, and everybody else had never been a part of that.”

The Miller School coach is also appreciative that these kids had a chance to play at all this season because of the pandemic.

“I think a lot of that goes unsaid,” Wagner said. “The ability to go out here and play, you kind of take that for granted so many times and then when it’s taken away, this opportunity should be cherished. We did so many great things and I was so proud of these guys for their effort and just having the opportunity to come out every day and play and get better, I’m very blessed to be out here.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.