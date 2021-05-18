Miller baseball team blanks Collegiate to reach VISAA Division I state semifinals

Road trips to Shepherd Stadium in late May have become commonplace for the Miller School baseball program.
The Mavericks won three consecutive Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championships in the historic stadium — which annually hosts the VISAA state semifinals and championships games — prior to last season’s cancellation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its first full season competing at the Division I level, Coach Billy Wagner’s team earned another trip to Colonial Heights on Tuesday afternoon with an impressive 7-0 victory over Collegiate in the state quarterfinals.
Miller starting pitcher Drue Hackenberg notched his second straight shutout win with another marvelous performance on the hill. The Virginia Tech signee allowed just two hits and struck out nine in six innings of work.
Tuesday's outing surprised Hackenberg, who felt like he was not as sharp as he can be with all of his pitches.
“It was kind of rough for me at first. I didn’t feel really into it all the way, but I kind of worked back into it,” he said. “The curveball wasn’t working, but the fastball is really what got me back into more today.”
Collegiate (12-10) had a chance to get on the board early when Donovan Williams led off with a single, then stole second to get into scoring position with less than two outs.
That would be as far as he would get.
Hackenberg struck out the next batter, then catcher Henry Cooke made a great throw to pick off Williams at second for strike-them-out, throw-them-out double play to end the inning.
Offensively, Miller (15-4) was consistent up and down the lineup and was particularly effective with two outs and runners in scoring position.
Landon Abrahamson drew a one-out walk, then scored on Chaz Harvey’s RBI single to center to open the scoring for the Mavericks. Laken Tignor followed with a double to the gap in left-center to drive in Harvey for a 2-0 lead after one inning.
Miller added to its lead in the second inning, scoring three more runs thanks to spark from the bottom of the order. Lucas Adam reached on a bunt single and scored on Nicholas Yowell’s two-strike single to right field for a 3-0 lead.
Two batters later, Abrahamson kept things rolling with a majestic blast over the left-field wall for a 5-0 advantage. Abrahamson credited the Mavericks' patient approach at the plate for their offensive success.
“It helps the team bunted well,” he said. “We ran the bases pretty well to. For me, it was more of 'see ball, hit ball' and put some points up for Hacks, so he could have a [few] insurance runs so he could keep on throwing his stuff.”
The Mavericks used some more two-out lightning to tack on two more runs in the fifth inning to put the game out of reach.
Tignor tripled off the wall in left field to bring home Abrahamson for his third run of the game for a 6-0 Miller lead. Noah Murray followed with a base hit up the middle to plate Tignor for the game's final run.
Tignor went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to lead Miller. Cook also had two hits, while Abrahamson scored three runs and drove in a pair in the win.
Jacob Exum pitched a scoreless inning of relief to extend the Mavericks’ winning streak to five games in a row.
Miller advances to Friday’s VISAA Division I state semifinal game in Colonial Heights. The Mavericks will play Benedictine at 7 p.m. at Shepherd Stadium.
Hackenberg and the Mavericks are excited about the opportunity.
“It means everything,” Hackenberg said. “it’s been our goal since Day 1 pretty much. Just to keep the streak going and don’t be the one to lose it.”