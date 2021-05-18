Miller baseball team blanks Collegiate to reach VISAA Division I state semifinals

That would be as far as he would get.

Hackenberg struck out the next batter, then catcher Henry Cooke made a great throw to pick off Williams at second for strike-them-out, throw-them-out double play to end the inning.

Offensively, Miller (15-4) was consistent up and down the lineup and was particularly effective with two outs and runners in scoring position.

Landon Abrahamson drew a one-out walk, then scored on Chaz Harvey’s RBI single to center to open the scoring for the Mavericks. Laken Tignor followed with a double to the gap in left-center to drive in Harvey for a 2-0 lead after one inning.

Miller added to its lead in the second inning, scoring three more runs thanks to spark from the bottom of the order. Lucas Adam reached on a bunt single and scored on Nicholas Yowell’s two-strike single to right field for a 3-0 lead.

Two batters later, Abrahamson kept things rolling with a majestic blast over the left-field wall for a 5-0 advantage. Abrahamson credited the Mavericks' patient approach at the plate for their offensive success.