For the first time since 2019, the Charlottesville City Men’s Amateur Golf Championship returned to Meadowcreek Golf Course.

And a familiar face finished atop the leaderboard.

Mikey Moyers, who won the City Championship the last time it was played in 2019, was victorious again after an impressive two-round showing on the par-71 Charlottesville course.

The former Virginia Tech golfer took command with an 8-under 63 in the opening round, then followed that up with a 4-under 67 in the final round to finish the two-day tournament at 12-under 130.

Austin Turner and Garnett Manley III both finished at 1-under 141, while Nick Little tallied a two day total of 1-over 143 and Tim Morris shot 2-over 144 to earn top five finishes in the Open Division (ages 16-49).

Three-time Open Division champion Phil Mahone added another City Championship trophy to his collection with a victory in the Senior Division (ages 50-64). Playing in the Senior Division for the first time, Mahone shot 5-under 66 in the opening round, then shot 1-under 70 in the final round to finish at 6-under 136.

University of Virginia men’s golf coach Bowen Sargent shot 4-under 138 to finish second, while Steve Firkin shot 1-under 70 during both rounds of the tournament to finish third at 2-under 140. Steve Demasters (even-par 142) and Scott Garrison rounded out the top five.

Steve Cox captured his first City title in the Super Senior Division (ages 65 and up) with a pair of sub-par rounds. Cox shot 2-under 69 in the opening round, then shot 3-under 69 in the final round for a winning total of 5-under 137.

Ronnie Snow was second with a two-day total of 1-under 141, while Greg Crum placed third with an even-par 141. Randy Leshon (4-over 146) and Dick Rudolph (5-over 147) also tallied top-five finishes.

In total, 68 players competed in the City Championship, which is a Virginia State Golf Association points ranking event.