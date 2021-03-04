Mike Vasil embraces role as Virginia baseball team’s Sunday starter

It’s a pressure-packed day, but Vasil feels confident in his stuff and his role. He knows he doesn’t need to be perfect in his Sunday starts; he just needs to compete and give his team a chance to win.

Through two games this season, Vasil has been close to perfect, though. He’s allowing few base runners and keeping his pitch count low, which allowed him to throw six innings in each start this season. Dating back to last season, Vasil has thrown five consecutive quality starts, meaning he goes at least six innings and allows three or fewer earned runs.

“I love what he’s doing,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said. “He’s aggressive. He’s having fun out there. His competitive spirit is at a really, really high level. I’ll tell you, if he can continue to give us a chance to win on Sunday, that makes a big difference.”

From his physical well being to his mental health and game preparation, Vasil feels great. The pitcher is confident, and he’s living up to his billing coming out of high school.

“I think this is some of the best I’ve felt in my life and personally," Vasil said. "It’s definitely the best I’ve felt at UVa.”