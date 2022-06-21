Mike Vasil credits his time at Virginia for preparing him for professional baseball

He’s already earned a promotion to the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones during his first full season in the minor leagues.

And right-handed pitcher Mike Vasil, who a year ago made his final start for Virginia in the College World Series, credits his preparedness for the next level to the Hoos.

“What UVa provided me were some great opportunities to learn about who I am as a person, who I am as a player,” Vasil said by phone on Tuesday, “and really go through and experience a little bit of everything. We experienced a little bit of success and a little bit of failure, and I think that’s really helped me in my transition to professional baseball.”

Vasil said there were plenty of lessons he absorbed during the Cavaliers’ slow start in 2021, when a postseason trip appeared unlikely, but the team continued to play hard and ultimately went on an improbable run to Omaha. There, he threw seven innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts in an elimination bout against Texas to give UVa a shot to survive, but the Longhorns eventually captured the contest in the last two frames, and two and a half weeks later, Vasil was selected in the eighth round of the MLB Draft by the New York Mets.

Currently, he’s ranked as the 21st best prospect in their organization by MLB.com.

“It’s helped me deal with the everyday grind here,” Vasil said.

He noted he set goals during spring training about where he wants to be by the end of the campaign and how quickly he wants to climb the ladder, but doesn’t allow himself to think about those aspirations from one start to the next.

Vasil logged eight starts for Low-A St. Lucie from the top of the season through the end of May and was 3-1 with a 1.80 ERA. He said his best outing came against the Tampa Tarpons — a Yankees affiliate — on May 17 in which he threw seven scoreless innings and struck out 11 without any walks.

“The season is too long and there are too many games for you to think so far ahead,” Vasil said. “You’ve really got to look presently and look day-to-day toward your next performance whether it’s in rookie ball, Low-A, High-A, Double-A, Triple-A or the big leagues, because if you’re thinking too far in advance you can get out ahead of yourself and think about things that haven’t even happened yet and don’t matter.

“So, what I’m trying to do is live day to day, live presently and worry about my next performance, because if you string together seven or eight strong starts or appearances … you’re going to see the results that you want to see and be able to move up to get to the big leagues as fast as possible.”

Vasil said he’s honed in on the Mets’ organizational pitching philosophy and tried to adapt his game to it. Vasil said New York believes in its pitchers attacking the strike zone and avoiding walks, and Vasil, who boasted excellent control during his time at UVa with a 73-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 81.2 innings in 2021, has tried to even further upgrade his command.

Vasil said he’s using a four-seam fastball more often with the Cyclones than he did in his final go-around with the Cavaliers. The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder has made four starts for Brooklyn, and he’s 0-1 with a 5.30 ERA, but opponents are hitting just .191 against him, which isn’t too far off from the .183 mark hitters had against him while he was with St. Lucie earlier this spring.

“So, what I’ve kind of learned and also realized is sometimes you’re not going to get a guy to chase as far off the plate as you’d like,” he said. “Sometimes you’ve got to trust your stuff in the [strike] zone and that’s what I’ve learned in my short time here with the importance of walks and why you stress that from such a young age. I think you start to realize it in college and then once you go from college to pro ball, you really understand it because maybe there’s a few more guys in pro ball who can run or will be more aggressive on the basepaths, so it’s been a little more of an adjustment.”

He said one key to his progression with the Mets is the consistent messaging they’ve given him this season. Vasil said he can talk to the club’s minor league pitching coordinator Jono Armold or Brooklyn pitching coach A.J. Sager and the two will have the same teaching points and be on the same page in regard to whatever Vasil wants to speak with them about.

“There’s no disconnect,” he said and added the same goes for folks in the analytics and video departments of the organization.

This week, Brooklyn is home — Vasil, a Boston native that took trains to get to and from his high school, said he enjoys the hustle and fast-paced environment of New York City — to play the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, which means he gets to reunite and catch up with one of his UVa buddies. Griff McGarry, another pitcher from last year’s College World Series bunch, is with Jersey Shore, a Phillies affiliate, and Vasil said the last time the two sides squared off a few weeks ago, he and McGarry went to breakfast before one of the games to check in with each other.

He said the players from that 2021 UVa squad are tight.

“I’m going to see Griff. I’m talking to Zack [Gelof] all the time. I’m talking to [Andrew] Abbott,” Vasil said. “We’re talking to everyone and I think that’s what’s great about that team because we went through highs and lows and everything together, and in a way, we came out on top because we made it to the College World Series. We didn’t win it, but when you get back to establishing that as a program and being able to get back to that level, that’s what really builds relationships.”

Vasil said the thrill of reaching Omaha is a feat he’ll never fail to appreciate.

“Watching the College World Series right now, it’s funny because you always watch it as a kid,” he said, “and you always have a preconceived notion of what it’s going to be like when you make it there, and then you actually make it there and it’s more than anything you think of or dream of. That’s what’s so great and every year from here on out, when I watch it on TV, I can be like, ‘I went there. I got to pitch there and actually I did well, too.’ That’s a good memory.

“It was a fantastic team and that’s what made it special.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.