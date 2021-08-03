Mike Tobey playing key role in Slovenia's run to Olympic men’s basketball semifinals

The United States’ men’s basketball team remains the favorite to win gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games, but an international team lead by an NBA superstar and a former University of Virginia standout may hold the pieces to give the U.S. a fight in a potential gold-medal game.

Slovenia’s men’s basketball team demolished Germany 94-70 in the Olympic quarterfinals Tuesday in Tokyo. Luka Doncic, who stars for the Dallas Mavericks, is the team’s unquestioned top player, but Mike Tobey has proven to be an extremely valuable team member.

Tobey, who played at UVa from 2012-2016, leads all men’s players in the Olympics with 12.5 rebounds per game. He’s tied with Doncic for the most double-doubles (3) in the Olympic Games. The 7-footer chips in 11.5 points per game as well, shooting an impressive 58.8% from the field.

He finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds on 5-of-6 shooting Tuesday against Germany. He and Doncic both played 33 minutes and were the only two Slovenians to play at least 30 minutes in the 40-minute game.

“Playing with him is just amazing,” Tobey said of Doncic. “He’s so talented. At this type of basketball, maybe every type of basketball, he’s the best in the world. I don’t know what he does. You try not to be in awe too much.”