Mike Tobey playing key role in Slovenia's run to Olympic men’s basketball semifinals

The United States’ men’s basketball team remains the favorite to win gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games, but an international team lead by an NBA superstar and a former University of Virginia standout may hold the pieces to give the U.S. a fight in a potential gold-medal game.
Slovenia’s men’s basketball team demolished Germany 94-70 in the Olympic quarterfinals Tuesday in Tokyo. Luka Doncic, who stars for the Dallas Mavericks, is the team’s unquestioned top player, but Mike Tobey has proven to be an extremely valuable team member.
Tobey, who played at UVa from 2012-2016, leads all men’s players in the Olympics with 12.5 rebounds per game. He’s tied with Doncic for the most double-doubles (3) in the Olympic Games. The 7-footer chips in 11.5 points per game as well, shooting an impressive 58.8% from the field.
He finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds on 5-of-6 shooting Tuesday against Germany. He and Doncic both played 33 minutes and were the only two Slovenians to play at least 30 minutes in the 40-minute game.
“Playing with him is just amazing,” Tobey said of Doncic. “He’s so talented. At this type of basketball, maybe every type of basketball, he’s the best in the world. I don’t know what he does. You try not to be in awe too much.”
Tobey, who grew up in New York, recently obtained a Slovenian passport which allows him to represent the nation as a naturalized player. FIBA rules allow each nation to include a naturalized player on its roster. His family has embraced the decision, with Tobey’s parents relishing their son’s Olympic opportunity.
“They are going to hang the Slovenian flag outside the house during the whole Olympic tournament,” Tobey told Eurohoops recently. “Our neighbors are going to be confused but it’s great. They will hear yelling and all in a weird time because of the time difference, but they’ll figure it out.”
Slovenia faces France on Thursday, and a win puts Slovenia into the gold-medal game against the winner of the United States and Australia. The loser of Slovenia-France will face the loser of USA-Australia in the bronze-medal game.
Despite growing up in the United States and playing for UVa, Tobey is no stranger to international basketball. He’s played professionally in Spain since the 2016-17 season.
“Growing up in the states I didn’t even really think I would even be in Europe and living here for so many years,” he told Eurohoops. “It’s not something I didn’t even think as a kid. So now … why not? Why wouldn’t I be with another country’s national team? I’m going with the flow, enjoying the ride.”
With one more victory, Tobey’s Olympic journey will be guaranteed at least a bronze medal. Two consecutive wins would make him a gold medalist.