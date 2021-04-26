Midweek game with Liberty offers Virginia baseball team opportunity for resume-building win

The Virginia baseball team is running out of opportunities as it closes in on postseason play. The Cavaliers took a series win against Duke over the weekend, but dropped Sunday’s series finale and came up short of what would’ve been a critical weekend sweep.

“Coach O’Connor says it every day, whenever we meet as a team, ‘We need to be .500 in the ACC,’” junior third baseman Zack Gelof said. “We put ourselves in a situation here where we pretty much need to win every series from now on.”

The Sunday loss to Duke dropped the Cavaliers to 11-16 in conference play. With only three ACC weekends left, they need a strong run to hit their goal.

With nine conference games left, the Cavaliers (19-19, 11-16 ACC) need more than just series wins to reach .500 in the league. UVa would need to win the remaining weekends against Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Boston College, while also sweeping one weekend to go 7-2 and finish 18-18 in the ACC.

A sweep down the stretch run is possible. Wake Forest and Boston College are a combined 12-34 in conference action and boast the two worst conference records in the league. Virginia Tech is a tougher out. The Hokies are 21-15 overall and 15-12 in the ACC.