Midweek game with Liberty offers Virginia baseball team opportunity for resume-building win

The Virginia baseball team is running out of opportunities as it closes in on postseason play. The Cavaliers took a series win against Duke over the weekend, but dropped Sunday’s series finale and came up short of what would’ve been a critical weekend sweep.
“Coach O’Connor says it every day, whenever we meet as a team, ‘We need to be .500 in the ACC,’” junior third baseman Zack Gelof said. “We put ourselves in a situation here where we pretty much need to win every series from now on.”
The Sunday loss to Duke dropped the Cavaliers to 11-16 in conference play. With only three ACC weekends left, they need a strong run to hit their goal.
With nine conference games left, the Cavaliers (19-19, 11-16 ACC) need more than just series wins to reach .500 in the league. UVa would need to win the remaining weekends against Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Boston College, while also sweeping one weekend to go 7-2 and finish 18-18 in the ACC.
A sweep down the stretch run is possible. Wake Forest and Boston College are a combined 12-34 in conference action and boast the two worst conference records in the league. Virginia Tech is a tougher out. The Hokies are 21-15 overall and 15-12 in the ACC.
“We just gotta keep winning,” sophomore pitcher Nate Savino said. “We just got to keep competing each game, be consistent with our stuff. One game if we’re high we can’t the next day come out sluggish. We got to just battle, battle, battle, each game.”
While the goal remains fighting back to .500 in the ACC after an abysmal start — the Wahoos began ACC action 4-11 — every remaining game matters for the team’s NCAA Tournament chances. To make the tournament for the first time since 2017, midweek opportunities against Liberty and VCU can bolster the team’s resume.
Liberty comes to town Tuesday afternoon, hoping to replicate its performance from a 10-2 win over UVa on March 24. The game was never all that close. The Flames scored five first-inning runs and cruised to an eight-run win.
“They pounded us really good in the first meeting down there,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said.
The Flames showed in the first meeting that they’re a quality opponent. While UVa needs success in remaining ACC games, Liberty might be the best team left on Virginia’s schedule.
The latest RPI rankings place Liberty at No. 37. That’s five spots ahead of Virginia Tech and seven spots ahead of VCU. It’s also 23 places above UVa, which checks in at No. 60.
“They’re a pretty good team,” Gelof said. “I think every game matters, even Liberty. We just need to go out there and treat every game the same.”
A win over the Flames would be one of UVa’s best victories of the spring. For comparison, remaining ACC foes Wake Forest and Boston College come in at No. 77 and No. 99 in the RPI, respectively. For a fringe NCAA Tournament team like Virginia, the final two midweek games against Liberty and VCU carry significant importance both for the team’s resume and momentum as the Cavaliers seek a winning streak.
On the bright side for Virginia, it’s in the NCAA Tournament mix. The team’s RPI compares similarly to teams such as Duke, Florida State and Georgia Tech. The Cavaliers have series wins against two of those three squads.
How the NCAA selection committee views the ACC, which has nine teams with conference winning percentages between 40-60%, remains to be seen. The Cavaliers are among those on the bubble, and the team’s biggest resume weakness is the unsightly 11-16 ACC record.
It’s no secret that UVa needs wins down the stretch. With 11 games left, the Cavaliers have been outspoken about wanting at least seven ACC wins. Splitting the two midweek games against Liberty and VCU wouldn’t be a terrible result, giving the Cavaliers a goal of at least eight wins.
For a team that hasn’t won four games in a row all season, it’s a tall order. To reach or exceed eight wins in the final 11 games, the Cavaliers need the type of consistent excellence that’s eluded them all season.
“You can’t take at-bats and pitches and innings and games off,” O’Connor said.