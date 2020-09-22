Micah Kiser catches Sean McVay’s attention with career-high 16 tackles against Eagles

Less than 90 seconds into Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, former Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser made a play.
Kiser shot into a gap, meeting Eagles running back Miles Sanders. The two collided, with Kiser helping take Sanders to the ground. On the way to the turf, Kiser stuck his hand on the ball and knocked it loose.
The ensuing fumble was recovered by the Rams, and five plays later they celebrated a touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead.
It wouldn’t be the last time Kiser’s name came up Sunday.
The linebacker was all over the field in the Rams’ 37-19 win over the Eagles, finishing with a game-high 16 tackles.
“I’m just playing, running to the ball,” Kiser told reporters Sunday. “We work on tackling and getting the ball out every day, and you know, I made a left shoulder tackle, my left hand came down on the ball and it came out.”
The former UVa star missed a few tackles in Week 1 against the Cowboys, largely because he put himself in position to make a bunch of plays. This week, Kiser put himself in positions to make plays and executed flawlessly.
After two weeks of NFL games, Kiser has 23 total tackles, which is tied for the third most in the NFL. Of Kiser’s 23 total tackles, 17 are solo. Kiser is one of just three NFL players with at least 17 solo tackles this season.
“That’s just one thing that you’re going to get out of me, just always running to the ball, always trying to be around the ball,” Kiser said. “I just want to get guys down.”
In addition to chasing down ball carriers, Kiser has notched three passes defended through two weeks. That’s tied for the most in the NFL among players at positions other than cornerback.
Through two games, Kiser has shown no ill effects from the pectoral injury that kept him off the field in 2019. The third-year linebacker out of UVa is performing above his fifth-round NFL Draft selection, making plays each week for the Rams.
He created the first of three turnovers for the Rams in Sunday’s win.
While the Rams receive deserving praise for their creativity on offense under head coach Sean McVay, the defense played a key role in sending the squad to the Super Bowl in 2018. The Rams forced 30 takeaways during that regular season, which was the third-best mark in the league.
Forcing three turnovers Sunday helped the Rams beat Carson Wentz and the Eagles and improve to 2-0 on the season.
“Get hands on their good guys, keep Wentz in the pocket as best we can and then just attack the football,” Kiser said of the team’s game plan. “I think we got three takeaways on defense. That’s a winning formula for us as a team.”
The game plan worked, and Kiser filled his role admirably. McVay took notice of the young linebacker, who is expected to play a prominent role on Los Angeles’ defense this fall.
“Micah seemed like he was coming up with stop after stop,” McVay said. “You feel his physicality. He has great command of what’s going on. Thought he made a lot of plays today. He was involved in a lot of the action.”
