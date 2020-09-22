Micah Kiser catches Sean McVay’s attention with career-high 16 tackles against Eagles

“That’s just one thing that you’re going to get out of me, just always running to the ball, always trying to be around the ball,” Kiser said. “I just want to get guys down.”

In addition to chasing down ball carriers, Kiser has notched three passes defended through two weeks. That’s tied for the most in the NFL among players at positions other than cornerback.

Through two games, Kiser has shown no ill effects from the pectoral injury that kept him off the field in 2019. The third-year linebacker out of UVa is performing above his fifth-round NFL Draft selection, making plays each week for the Rams.

He created the first of three turnovers for the Rams in Sunday’s win.

While the Rams receive deserving praise for their creativity on offense under head coach Sean McVay, the defense played a key role in sending the squad to the Super Bowl in 2018. The Rams forced 30 takeaways during that regular season, which was the third-best mark in the league.

Forcing three turnovers Sunday helped the Rams beat Carson Wentz and the Eagles and improve to 2-0 on the season.