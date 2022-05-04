Miami transfer running back Cody Brown commits to Virginia

Virginia is upgrading its running back depth with a transfer from within the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Late Wednesday, former Miami running back Cody Brown announced via Twitter his decision to commit to UVa. Brown played in 10 games for the Hurricanes this past fall as a freshman and carried the ball 34 times for 139 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 4.1 yards per run, and saw his most extensive action in Miami’s blowout win over FCS Central Connecticut State in late September, scoring twice on the ground. He tallied his other touchdown in the Hurricanes’ loss to North Carolina in October.

A product of Parkview High School in Lilburn, Ga., Brown was a consensus four-star prospect by recruiting services and racked up 21 total scholarship offers, including ones from Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee. Before signing with Miami, he was previously committed to Tennessee.

Brown will join a position group at UVa that is likely going to see increased responsibility come fall because of the willingness first-year coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings have for running the football. The Cavaliers’ offense is going to be more balanced than it was in recent seasons, which means the Hoos will use their running backs more frequently.

Last month, a pair of rushers — junior Mike Hollins and sophomore Amaad Foston — took most of the touches during spring practices before senior Perris Jones ripped off a 75-yard touchdown sprint in the team’s Blue-White Game. Those three were only rushers to finish the spring healthy, though, after fifth-year Ronnie Walker suffered a leg injury earlier in the spring.

In the week leading into the spring game, running backs coach Keith Gaither hinted that the Hoos could look into the transfer portal for another player at the position. They also signed Lexington Christian Academy running back Xavier Brown as part of their 2022 recruiting class.

“When you start spring ball and you have four running backs, that’s concerning,” Gaither said, “because good running backs have to play on special teams and so when you start to get injuries and the room gets depleted, you’re down to two or three guys and you give them a ton of reps and they are playing on special teams, it is a problem, so we do have to build depth.

“And we have a good walk-on coming in and a kid we signed,” he continued, “and there’s always a possibility of adding another guy.”

